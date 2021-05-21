MADISON — A 21-year-old Norfolk man accused of shooting two minors in April made his first appearance in district court on Thursday.
Mark Arias appeared before Judge James Kube alongside his attorney, Brad Montag.
Arias pleaded not guilty to four counts — two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree assault. The charges arose after Arias allegedly shot two boys, age 17 and 14, on the night of April 9 outside a residence in the 100 block of Phillip Avenue.
Both victims were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Arias was arrested at his Norfolk residence shortly after the incident.
The firearm charges, Class 1C felonies, each carry a penalty of 5 to 50 years imprisonment, while the first-degree assaults, Class 2 felonies, carry punishments of up to 1 to 50 years in prison.
If convicted on all charges, Arias could face 12 to 200 years in prison.
Arias is scheduled to appear for a pretrial on Monday, June 28, at 9 a.m. His jury trial was set for Monday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m.
Arias’ bond was continued at $500,000, with 10% required for release.
The following entered pleas on charges Thursday:
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation
— Holly K. Andersen, 23, Wayne, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a police officer
— Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 67, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 20, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Possession of methamphetamine (10-27 grams)
— Esaul J. Castillo, 42, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Distribution of marijuana — three counts
— Devin D. Delgado, 25, 302 N. 14th St., pleaded not guilty to all charges.
First-degree sexual assault
— Jessica A. Samano, 26, 901 S. Fifth St., pleaded not guilty.