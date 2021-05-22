OMAHA - Crofton freshaman Jordyn Arens won two more gold medals and Battle Creek led Northeast and North Central Nebraska with a third-place team finish on the final day of the girls Class C state track and field championships at Burke High School on Saturday.
Arens, who had earned her first gold medal in the 3,200-meter run on Friday, added to her stash by taking both the 800- and 1,600-meter races on Saturday.
In the 800, the Crofton youngster trailed Bryn McNair of Chase County but made her move down the home stretch. With 50 yards to go, Arens was about five yards behind. Many in the crowd were resigned to a McNair victory. But those people have never seen Jordyn Arens run.
Arens gutted out the final stretch and caught McNair at the tape, winning in a photo-finish. Her new personal best time of 2:18.21 was three hundredths of a second ahead of McNair.
"I was just like, 'OK, I can get her and it's going to be a really great finish; it's going to be a lot of fun,' and that's exactly what I did. I gave it my all at the end," Arens said.
Not far behind Arens and McNair, two area girls, Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig battled for third place with Nelson edging Kathol at the wire by five hundredths of a second. North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel was seventh.
The 800 runners didn't have a lot of time to recover. About an hour and 15 minutes later, Arens and the rest of the state's best milers lined up for the 1,600-meter run.
The field appearedd loaded as it included Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia, who finished second to Arnes in Friday's 3,200 and 2019 Class B state champ, Ellie Wilkinson of Syracuse.
After two laps, Arens led with Wilkinson and Vargas close behind. But down the back stretch of the third lap, Vargas began to fall off the pace and half a lap later, so did Wilkinson.
Arens cruised from there, finishing with a winning time of 5:14.71, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Wilkinson.
"It was a really great experience for me to run against some new athletes and make some new friends; it was just great," Arens said.
Vargas finished third and Oakland-Craig's Nelson, sixth.
Bitterly disappointed is the only way to describe North Central's Hunter Wiebelhaus after her second-place finish in the high jump.
The senior from Keya Paha High School, who has jumped 5-7 this year but has been fighting a knee injury for the last six weeks, wasn't able to go higher than 5-4 on Saturday and settled for second behind Jesse Moss of Syracuse who won with a jump of 5-6.
"It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but it was OK," a tearful Wiebelhaus said.
Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh finished sixth and Norfolk Catholic's Chanattee Robles, 10th, both with jumps of 5-2.
The day also took a disappointing turn for Hanel after the high jump. First, the freshman was part of the Patriot 4x100-meter relay team along with McKenna Stodola, Tanyn Larson and Emily Loseke.
Clarkson/Leigh went into the meet with the fourth-best qualifying time and had consistently posted times in low 50s.
But Stodola slipped coming out of the blocks. That hiccup likely cost the Patriots about a half-second, the difference between second and seventh place, which is where they finished in a time of 51.08.
Hanel's bad luck continued in the 100-meter hurdle finals. The talented teenager was leading after six of the 10 hurdles but hit the seventh, tripped, fell and had to settle for eighth place.
Hanel also finished eighth in the 300-meter low hurdles.
Loseke, who was part of the 4x100 relay ended her career with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200
The Leigh High School senior said she can't believe her track career is over. "It's been a really great time. I'm really glad and thankful to be back with COVID cancelling everything last year.
"It's such a great atmosphere here. I love competing with everybody. It's super great."
Loseke said she plans to continue her track career at Concordia University.
Isabelle Salters of Valentine finished eighth in the 200.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska were well represented in both hurdle finals on Saturday and Kayla Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger finished second in both.
"I knew I had to come out of the blocks fast and snap over the hurdles," Svoboda said.
Battle Creek teammates BriAnna Zohner and Renee Brummels earned third and fourth respectively in the 100 hurdles.
"We just gave it our all. We knew it was our last time running so it was just 'Go for it.' " Zohner said.
Brummels said she wouldn't have wanted it to end any other way. "At the end, we crossed so close to each other (Zohner's time was five hundredths of a second faster).
The pair will be roomates at the University of South Dakota where Brummels will be part of the track team.
Right behind Zohner and Brummels was Becca McGinley of Valentine, who finished fifth.
Area athletes occupied six of the eight lanes in the 300 hurdles. Along with second-place Svoboda, Jordan Metzler of Wakefield, Ellie Tramp of Crofton, Carly Marshall of Norfolk Catholic, Zohner and Hanel took the fourth through eighth-place medals.
The area was well represented on the medal platform in the discus. Kaitlyn Nelson of Ainsworth finished second with a heave of 129-5. Anna Lundhal of Wakefield was third, Jozy Piper of Norfolk Catholic took fifth and Mary Fennessy, also of Norfolk Catholic finished seventh.
Piper and Fennessy's Norfolk Catholic teammate, Elly Piper, finished out of the money in 23rd.
Another five area athletes earned medals in the long jump: Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast had the best mark of 16-11 1/2 and finished third. Guardian Angels Central Catholic teammates Paige Rolf and Sophia Hass were fourth and fifth while Paytyn Taake of Battle Creek and Kailee Kellum of Valentine finished sixth and seventh respectively.
Metzler, a Wakefield freshman, impressed with a personal best 400 time of 58.59 seconds, good for second place.
"My coaches have been pushing me all season and they've really helped me get better, get me under that 60-second mark," Metzler said.
Kathol of Cedar Catholic, Hadley Cheatum of Summerland and Alli Jackson of Tri County Northeast finished third, fifth and seventh in the 400.
Kathol had a busy two days, earning three medals while competing in the 400, 800, 4x400 and 4x800.
She's a sophomore but because of COVID, finished her first year of varsity track which she described as fun. "I really like being with my team and I don't think I could've asked for a better one," she said.
The Battle Creek 4x100-meter relay team ran its best time of the year. The quartet of Tayce Bleich, Taake, Aurora Hingst and Zohner finished second in the first - often referred to as the slow - heat with a time of 50.72 seconds.
But the Bravettes time held up for a fourth-place finish overall.
Three area teams earned medals in the final event of the day: the 4x400-meter relay. The teams from Hartington Cedar Catholic, North Bend Central and Tri County Northeast finished third, fifth and seventh respectively.
Team-wise, Battle Creek was tied for second place with Hastings St. Cecilia after 16 of 17 events with 41 points apiece, but St. Cecilia finished second in the final event, the 4x400 relay while Battle Creek competed but did not place.
As a result, the Bravettes settled for third behind state champion Chase County and St. Cecilia.
Three other area schols finished in the top 10: Crofton (fifth), Wisner-Pilger (ninth) and Norfolk Catholic (10th).
Meanwhile, Clarkson/Leigh, Wakefield, Hartington Cedar Catholic, North Bend Central, Tri County Northeast and Oakland-Craig all earned spots in the top 20.
Team scoring: Chase County 68, Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Battle Creek 41, Lincoln Lutheran 40, Crofton 38.5, Superior 31, Syracuse 30, David City 26, Wisner-Pilger 25, Norfolk Catholic 24, Bishop Neumann 22, Clarkson-Leigh 20, Wakefield 19, Hartington Cedar Catholic 17, Doniphan-Trumbull 16, Arcadia-Loup City 15, Raymond Central 14, North Bend Central 13, South Loup 12.5, Tri County Northeast 10, Conestoga 10, Cornerstone 10, Oakland Craig 10, Grand Island Central Catholic10, Ainsworth 9, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9, North Central 8, Valentine 7, Amherst 6, Ponca 6, Southern Valley 5, Nebraska Christian 4, Centura 4, Centennial 4, Summerland 4, Sandy Creek 3, Louisville 3, Sutton 3, Elm Creek 3, Bridgeport 3, Thayer Central 2, Tri County 2, Wood River 2, Archbishop Bergan 2, Ord 1, Burwell 1, Tekamah-Herman 1.
100: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.36. 2, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 12.45. 3, Gaia Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, 12.55. 4, Emily Loseke, Clarkson-Leigh, 12.59. 5, Maya Couch, David City , 12.61. 6, Jadeyn Bubak, South Loup , 12.61. 7, Avery Couch, David City , 12.77. 8, Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.81.
200: 1, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 25.76. 2, Emily Loseke, Clarkson-Leigh, 26.01. 3, Gaia Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.31. 4, Maya Couch, David City , 26.33. 5, Ella Gardner, Superior, 26.41. 6, Danae Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.54. 7, Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 26.68. 8, Isabelle Salters, Valentine, 26.81.
400: 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 57.16. 2, Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 58.59. 3, Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 58.99. 4, Jenna Esch, Hastings St. Cecilia, 59.41. 5, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 1:00.64. 6, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 1:00.82. 7, Alli Jackson, Tri County Northeast, 1:01.29. 8, Jill Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1:01.58.
800: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 2:18.21. 2, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:18.24. 3, Chaney Nelson, Oakland Craig, 2:20.79. 4, Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2:20.84. 5, Jenna Esch, Hastings St. Cecilia, 2:21.56. 6, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 2:21.85. 7, Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central, 2:22.17. 8, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 2:22.42.
1,600: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 5:14.71. 2, Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse, 5:24.66. 3, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia. 4, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone, 5:27.52. 5, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 5:27.65. 6, Chaney Nelson, Oakland Craig, 5:29.85. 7, Hannah Holtmeier, Tri County, 5:30.19. 8, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 5:30.29.
100 hurdles: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 15.03. 2, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger , 15.31. 3, BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek, 15.66. 4, Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 15.71. 5, Becca McGinley, Valentine, 15.84. 6, Kate Griess, Sutton, 16.16. 7, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 16.55. 8, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 38.37.
300 hurdles: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 45.73. 2, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger , 46.19. 3, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 46.29. 4, Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 46.36. 5, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 47.47. 6, Carly Marshall, Norfolk Catholic, 47.60. 7, BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek, 47.82. 8, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 47.83.
400 relay: 1, Lincoln Lutheran (Kate Leimbach, Adrianna Rodencal, Addysen Blahauvietz, Molli Martin), 50.47. 2, Chase County, 50.50. 3, David City , 50.61. 4, Battle Creek, 50.71. 5, South Loup , 50.91. 6, Sandy Creek, 51.07. 7, Clarkson-Leigh, 51.08. 8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 51.10.
1,600 relay: 1, Chase County (Kamrie Dillan, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair), 4:04.86. 2, Hastings St. Cecilia, 4:05.47. 3, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4:08.27. 4, Amherst, 4:10.32. 5, North Bend Central, 4:10.75. 6, Syracuse, 4:11.76. 7, Tri County Northeast, 4:12.46. 8, Tekamah-Herman, 4:12.60.
High jump: 1, Jessie Moss, Syracuse, 5-6. 2, Hunter Wiebelhaus, North Central, 5-4. 3, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-4. 4, Brianna Russell, Southern Valley, 5-4. 5, Sydney Davis, Centura, 5-2. 6, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson-Leigh, 5-2. 7, Chloe Souerdyke, Thayer Central, 5-2. 8, Nikia Williams, Burwell, 5-2.
Discus: 1, Shayla Meyer, Superior, 138-9. 2, Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth, 129-5. 3, Anna Lundhal, Wakefield, 125-7. 4, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 125-0. 5, Jozy Piper, Norfolk Catholic, 121-5. 6, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 120-7. 7, Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, 120-3. 8, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 119-11.
Long jump: 1, Grace Mueller, Raymond Central, 17-8¼. 2, Ella Gardner, Superior, 17-7. 3, Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast, 16-11½. 4, Paige Rolf, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 16-9½. 5, Sophia Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 16-9½. 6, Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek, 16-7½. 7, Kailee Kellum, Valentine, 16-6¾. 8, Hannah Herrick, Amherst, 16-4¾