OMAHA – Jordyn Arens’ seventh state track and field championships gold medal of her career came with a little more drama than her previous six.
And a lot more suspense.
Arens became a three-time state champion in the 1,600-meter run on Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium, but to do so the Crofton junior had to overcome a 6 ½ second advantage by Milford’s Lilly Kenning on the final lap.
“I knew I had to go because I could see her and I thought I could make it close,” Arens said. “I could make it fun and I could at least push her even if I don’t catch her.
“It was a lot of fun, and I enjoyed having her there pushing me throughout the entire race.”
Arens did go, and she was able to pass Kenning down the backstretch to win in 5:12.69. Kenning finished in 5:15.42 after winning the 800 earlier on Saturday and placing second to Arens in Friday’s 3,200.
But Arens earning the gold wasn’t clear cut. A track official held up a yellow flag down the backstretch and the results weren’t finalized for a period of about five minutes.
Contact between Arens and Kenning along with Arens stepping over the line on the inside of the track due to that contact left the final results in doubt.
It was an agonizing wait for Arens with her family.
“It was kind of a roller coaster, especially the flag,” she said. “I found out about it after I finished, and I was really nervous. I didn’t mean to bump into her or anything, and there were a lot of emotions going through my mind all at once.”
As Arens came to pass Kenning, she saw the chance to do so on the inside.
“She went out to lane two, and I saw that and thought OK, this is my opportunity – I’ve got to go,” Arens said. “I went and as I went, she started to go back into lane one. So we kind of bumped into each other and I think I might have stepped on the line a little bit. It all happened so fast.”
But once the results were made official, Arens became a three-time champion in both the 1,600 and 3,200. This win was her closest of the six.
Arens finished 10th in the 800 earlier in the day. That’s the only one of her eight individual races at a state meet that didn’t end with her crossing the finish line first. She was 1.22 seconds out of the top eight and a medal.
WEST HOLT’S 4x100 relay won the rematch and in slightly more comfortable fashion.
In a repeat of the District 5 meet, the Huskies claimed first over defending state champion Norfolk Catholic to secure the Class C state meet gold medal on Saturday.
“It’s awesome,” said anchor leg runner Ainsley Galyen. “We’ve been working so hard all season. To get a gold medal is just so amazing.”
Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf and Abbygail Davis run the first three legs, respectively. Kratz is a junior while the other three are sophomores
“To have such a young relay team, we’ve been able to grow together since junior high,” Galyen said.
West Holt finished in 49.68 seconds. Norfolk Catholic (Jamaya Koehlmoos, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes) took second in 50.30.
It was a larger margin of victory for West Holt than the 0.03 seconds that decided the district final between the Huskies and the Knights.
“We knew coming in that we’d had to put on our best performance,” said Galyen, who finished sixth in the 400. “We stayed calm and did what we had to do.”
Clarkson/Leigh (Brynn Settje, Tanyn Larson, Korbee Wendt and Chloe Hane) finished sixth while Cedar Catholic (Faith Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath and Lauren Bernecker) came in eighth.
A more experienced area relay came out on top in the 4x400 to wrap up the day’s session. Cedar Catholic took first in 4:02.00, which was 1.79 seconds ahead of Chase County.
That send a pair of Trojan seniors out as winners. Grace Reifenrath ran the third leg while Laney Kathol was the anchor.
They were joined in the championship quartet by junior Faith Christensen and sophomore Lauren Bernecker.
West Holt’s Taylor Walnofer, Pavan Larson, Schaaf and Galyen finished eighth.
JAID WEHRLE waited for that day when her throws in the shot put elevated from consistently going over 38 feet to reach 40.
That day arrived on Saturday.
The Battle Creek sophomore threw 40 feet even to place second.
“I’ve been trying to get 40 all year,” Wehrle said. “I’ve been throwing 38s, 37s. One goal was to throw 40 and make finals at state. To do that is amazing.”
Wehrle said the state meet environment helped her reach her goals.
“I feel like I had a really good crowd,” she said. “I had a lot of people cheering me on. The weather was amazing, and our coaches have been pushing me to be better every single day.”
Wehrle placed second to three-time state champion Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City, a Michigan State recruit who threw 43-8.5.
“It makes me feel like I can do anything, that I can throw up to what she’s been throwing and maybe even farther,” Wehrle said.
The Bravettes claimed two medals in the event with Reagan Brummels placing sixth (38-7.5).
“Reagan has always been pushing me,” Wehrle said. “She’s been an amazing friend. Just her being there with me is amazing. I know she definitely always has my back.”
Wehrle said an increase in effort in the weight room during track and field season paid off. And her state performance increases future expectations.
“I’m hoping to get first or second again next year and throw well over 40 – maybe 42 or 43,” she said.
North Bend Central’s Kaitlyn Emanuel finished fifth (39-0.5).
CLARKSON/LEIGH’S Chloe Hanel added three individual medals to the eighth-place one she earned by anchoring the 4x100 relay team. Hanel tied for second in the high jump (5-4), while Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles tied for fifth (5-2).
Hanel also finished third in the 100 hurdles (15.28) while Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum was fourth (15.63), Battle Creek’s Sophie Humphrey fifth (15.77), Crofton’s Ellie Tramp sixth (15.97) and Norfolk Catholic’s Eva Hartzell seventh (16.07).
In the 300 hurdles, Cheatum was edged out for first place by 0.05 seconds by Bishop Neumann’s Kinslee Bosak. Tramp was fourth, Hanel sixth and West Point’s Makenna Schaaf eighth.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda placed fourth in the triple jump (36-9.25) while teammate Isabel Hass was seventh (34-10.5). Skoda was also fourth in the 400 (58.53) and fifth in the 200 (26.43). Pender’s Maya Dolliver finished eighth in the 200 (27.03).