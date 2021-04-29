An almost perfect spring day and a packed grandstand full of track and field fans greeted the athletes at the 27th annual Norfolk Track Classic at Johnny Carson Field.
Unlike past years, the 2021 running of the meet didn't produce any individual multiple-event winners in the throws, jumps, hurdles, sprints or middle-distances on the girls side.
In fact the meet's only multiple-event champ came in the the long-distance races as Crofton's Jordyn Arens dominated both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs from start to finish.
The freshman phenom ran the winning 1,600 in 5 minutes, 18.32 seconds, 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig, and the 3,200 in 11:26.83, nearly a minute faster than second-place Molly Meier of Norfolk.
"It was a really great experience to run against some amazing people," Arens said. "Everyone's so nice and supportive and we all had these 'before jitters' and we're all encouraging each other."
Arens' 3,200 time was also a new meet record, surpassing Sarah Zeisler of Butte who ran the distance in 11:32.04 in 2002.
Arens was happy to have a full stadium cheering her every lap. "It gives you a lot of that energy that you didn't know you had. It's a really fun experience," she said.
The two winning marks also bettered Arens' area-leading times coming into the meet.
For her accomplishments, Arens was named the Classic's outstanding girl performer.
The Crofton freshman also held the area's best time in the 800 but her coaches chose not to enter her.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol won the 800 on Thursday in a time of 2:24.27, which is five hundredths of a second faster than Arens' previous-leading mark.
Kathol set the pace and led Alli Jackson of Tri County Northeast by about two yards after the first lap then held off Norfolk's Abbi Ruda in the final stretch.
"I actually could see their shadows right behind me so it gave me a lot of motivation to go faster," Kathol said.
Kathol and Arens will likely go head-to-head in the 800 on Saturday at the MId-State Conference meet in Pierce.
Clarkson/Leigh had a good day on the track. Freshman Chloe Hanel improved the area's best mark in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.23, ahead of Blair Gutshall of O'Neill and Kayla Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger who tied for second.
"It's different knowing you have more competition and they're both right on your side," Hanel said. "You just have to focus on your fundamentals more."
Later, Hanel's teammate, Emily Loseke, turned in a surprisingly easy victory in the 100-meter dash in 12.47, ahead of runner-up Ashley Ostrand of Pender.
Loseke and Hanel then teamed up with Tanyn Larson and McKenna Stodola to win the 4x100 relay in 50.55. O'Neill led the Patriots at the final exchange of baton, but Loseke passed the Eagles' anchor in the final stretch to win by a little more than three-tenths of a second.
Loseke was excited that all three of her team's baton exchanges were flawless. "That's a big deal for us," she said. "We've been kind of rockie throughout the season but our handoffs were pretty good this time."
Loseke's try for a third gold came up about a tenth of a second short in the 200 as Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer crossed the finish line first.
Eisenhauer said she got off to a fast start. "I adjusted my blocks, actually, just for this meet to not have to navigate the curve so much. I think that really helped," she said.
Ostrand had to settle for second twice on Thursday, as Jordan Metzler of Wakefield edged the Pendragon by one-one hundredth of a second in the 400 in a time of 1:00.17. Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner was third.
Weidner got her gold earlier in the day. The future University of Nebraska basketball point guard anchored the Flyers' winning 4x800 meter relay team that also included Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter and Hannah Baumgart.
Norfolk appeared to be cruising to victory, but Weidner found another gear in the final 400 meters to pass the Panther anchor and set a new season standard for the race of 10:08.34, a hundredth of a second ahead of Boone Central's best.
Weidner said her team showed a lot of guts. "When I got the baton, I knew that (the Norfolk runner) was a horrible distance in front of me and I knew to use long strides and that really helped me catch her.
"On the straight-away, I thought, 'might as well pass her on the straight-away than the curve,' and then I just finished strong."
Wisner-Pilger's Kayla Svoboda became the first area girl to run the 300-meter hurdles in under 47 seconds, winning the event in 46.82, ahead of second-place Hanel.
"At the beginning, I just tried to zone everything out and just go and run a good race," Svoboda said. "I feel real good about this race today."
And in the final track event of the evening, the Pierce team of Katie Vogt, Kenzie Moeller, Payten Simmons and Callie Arnold won the 4x400-meter relay.
The Bluejays' anchor, Arnold, passed up the Wynot anchor in the final 200 meters and set a new season standard of 4:09.87.
"I knew I just had to get out and go and just push and not stop until I crossed the line," Arnold said.
Moeller said her coach told each member of the team they had to run around 61-second splits. "I knew I had to push hard because this is one of the most competitive meets of the year and I wanted to show that I could run faster because I've been struggling with running 63 or 64."
IN THE FIELD EVENTS, North Central's Hunter Wiebelhaus won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches on an injured knee.
Wiebelhaus said she felt like she cleared 5-4 by a lot. "We moved it to 5-6 1/2 so I could try to get the meet record then my knee was starting to bother me."
The city of Norfolk dominated the shot put as Mary Fennessy of Norfolk Catholic took the gold medal with a toss of 43-9 1/2. Norfolk High's Makenna Skiff was second and Fennessy's teammates Jozy and Elly Piper were third and fourth.
"I came into today with the mindset of just focusing on what I'm doing in the ring and being confident and working for a new (personal record)."
As she did two years, ago, Norfolk's Nealy Brummond won the pole vault but her winning effort of 10-8 was short of her 11-3 winning height in 2019.
Brummond tried to beat the record by having the bar set at 11-4 but missed all three attempts - the last two with a new pole.
"I've worked with it just once this year. It's a whole foot difference than my medium-sized pole, but with the wind behind me, I was able to get it into the pit on the second attempt, so felt pretty good and am hoping for better results coming up," she said.
Battle Creek's Renee Brummels also defended her triple jump title from two years ago, but her gold-medal hop, step and jump of 37-7 1/2 was about a foot off her 2019 performance.
Brummels jumped later than most of the other competitors because she was also entered in the the 100-meter hurdles in which she finished seventh.
"Physically, it wasn't a challenge, I feel like I'm in shape," she said, "but mentally, it was kind of hard because I didn't perform like I wanted to over there, so I didn't want to disappoint myself again, over here."
Jordyn Carr of Tri County Northeast also defended her long jump title and Anna Lundhal of Wakefield took top honors in the discus.
NORFOLK TRACK CLASSIC GIRLS