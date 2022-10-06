Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Thurston, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Arens continues domination at Mid-State; Blue Devils sweep titles
WAYNE - Jordyn Arens from Crofton continued the domination of the Mid State Conference with a third consecutive win in the conference cross country meet here at the Wayne Country Club Thursday.
Arens looks at her experience with the Warriors as an experience with teammates.
"It doesn't matter how I do," she said. "It matters what we all do - I like to help my teammates to be better and we have done that, boys and girls."
Crofton has a storied history of dominating whatever class they have been in over the years, and Arens has been involved with a few of the team titles and individual titles over the years.
The junior has won three consecutive individual titles and looked to lead her team to the 2022 championship.
Not only Mid State titles but state titles.
"All of that doesn't matter," Arens said. "I have a sister on this team and I have been doing this for my entire life - I remember going with my mom and dad when we were in junior high in the car, I finally got to run with them."
The junior just loves to run and shows it every week.
She won the first-place medal by over a full minute in 19 minutes 11 seconds and a few mili-seconds, over Jala Krusemark of Wayne.
Krusemark finished in 20:23.40.
Krusemark led three Blue Devils in the top 5 to earn the team title in the meet.
"We really ran great here today," Wayne coach, Courtney Maas said. "In he last few meets, we have left it all out there, I'm so proud of these girls"
Although Krusemark was the top finisher, Laura Haseman has paced Wayne the entire season.
"Laura has led this team all year in practice and in meets," Maas said. "She doesn't even mind one of the younger girls beat her today - she has been the best and will leave her mark on this program."
Leaving her mark includes the four-point advantage over the perennial power in the conference, Crofton.
This journey this year has been awesome," Maas said. "The last few meets we have left it all out there, I couldn't be more proud of these girls."
Krusemark paved the way in second, Hasemann was fourth, Krusemark's twin sister, Kyla was fifth and Lilyan Hurner and Olivia Hanson were 14th and 15th respectively to close out the title.
Afftyn Stusse from Battle Creek placed in the top 10 and is competing in cross country for her favorite sport, wrestling.
"I love my teammates in cross country," Stusse said. "But I'm just trying to stay in shape for wrestling this winter - I love wrestling."
It may be a holdover sport fer her, but she's pretty good at it.
"I have placed in the top 10 most of the meets," she said. "Usually from around fifth to 10th, I just really like wrestling better."
For the boys, Wayne also won the team title, but in a race that was decided by a single point from first to third.
The Blue Devils won by a point with 63, Boone Central and Norfolk Catholic were tied at 64 but the Knights lost out on a tie-breaker.
"The conference meet is a great test for what we have coming up," Norfolk Catholic coach Jon Krings said. "We have a lot of Class C teams here and I need to remember that, we'll be in Class D from here on out."
The difference between the classes may be as much as, well, a point, but the Knights will certainly be a team to reckon with down the stretch.
Battle Creek sophomore, Jaxon Kilmurry outran the field individually by nearly 50 seconds with a time of 17:13.50; Drew Miller of Wayne was second with a time of 17:52.20.
"The hills here were a little tough here today," Kilmurry said. "There's flat parts but the hills really make you work hard - I just tried to stay ahead of everyone."
Nathan Kalous was the top Knight finisher in fifth and the Blue Devils had runners at second, 10th, 11th and and 21st to take the title.
GIRLS RESULTS
Team Results: (Top 4 only)
1. Wayne 34; 2. Crofton 38; 3. O'Neill 70; 4. Boone Central 79.
Individual Results:
1. Jordyn Arens (CRO) 19:11.80; 2. Jala Krusemark (WAY) 20:23.40; 3. Taya Dickau (O'N) 20:37.00; 4. Laura Hasemann (WAY) 20:43.30; 5. Kyla Krusemark (WAY) 21:08.70; 6. C.C. Kann (NC) 21:14.30; 7. Sophia Wortmann (CRO) 21:16.60; 8. Rylie Arens (CRO) 21:43.50; 9. Afftyn Stusse (BaC) 22:00.80; 10. Kassidy Beister (BoC) 22:02.50; 11. Elizabeth Wortmann (CRO) 22:08.10; 12. Aylla Weeder (PIE) 22:21.70; 13. Ashley Dickau (O'N) 22:32.60; 14. Lilyan Hurner (WAY) 22:49.60; 15. Olivia Hanson (WAY) 22:49.60; 22. Jordan Aschoff (NC) 23:45.30; 32. Miranda Headley (NC) 28:16.80.
BOYS RESULTS
Team Results:
1. Wayne 63; 2. Boone Central 64; 3. Norfolk Catholic 64; 4. Battle Creek 80; 5. Pierce 89; 6. O'Nell 132; Crofton 188.
Individual Results:
1. Jaxon Kilmurry (BaC) 17:13.70; 2. Drew Miller (WAY) 17:52.20; 3. Ashton Koch 18:10.00; 4. Kolton Kralik (GACC) 18:10.20; 5. Nathan Kalhous (NC) 18:10.30; 6. Parker Clausen (BaC) 18:17.50; 7. Zander Jarecki (BoC) 18:20.70; 8. Alec Froecking (NC) 18:24.80; 9. Logan Spence (BoC) 18:26.40; 10. Alex Frank (WAY) 18:39.70; 11. Kasen York (WAY) 18:43.00; 12. Giles Deeder (BoC) 18:45.30; 13. Eli Streff (PIE) 18:51.20; 14. Jonah Ash (NC) 18:51.50; 15. Trevor Alder (O'N) 18:52.10.
