Northeast Nebraska has always been well-represented on the Class C and Class D medal stands at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships over the years.
And while the odds are that will continue, don’t be surprised to see a bunch of area kids adorning the Class B medal stand when the 2020 edition of the state wrestling tournament concludes this Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne and West Point-Beemer are all taking multiple qualifiers into Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. opening-round matchups, and the four head coaches all share an optimistic outlook that their teams can bring home some medals with the kids they’ll take into action.
The Pierce Bluejays will be the team to watch from the area, as they are coming off a school-record-setting year that was capped with last week’s B-3 district title that saw them qualify 10 for this week’s state championships.
“I think we’ve gradually gotten better each week,” Pierce coach Tyler Legate said. “The kids have been really coachable, and in making the change from Class C to Class B, there has been some different competition that has made us become more physical, and I think we’ve gotten better at that.”
The Bluejays have caught a lot of people by surprise this year. They never made the top 10 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association poll, despite winning the Mid-State Conference championship and claiming the Class B runner-up trophy at the state duals wrestling championship two weeks ago in Kearney. Only two wrestlers — Brock Bolling (sixth at 113) and Brett Tinker (fifth at 170) are ranked in the NSWCA individual ratings.
Still, the Bluejays outperformed three ranked teams in claiming their district title and have plenty of potential state medalists with Bolling, Tinker and eight teammates — Jayden Coulter (120), Carter Jensen (132), Jeremiah Kruntorad (138), Michael Kruntorad (145), Ashton Schweitzer (152), Zander Schweitzer (170), Parker Sackville (182) and Dylan Kuehler (220).
“When I look at some of the matchups, I told the guys that all we’re looking for right now is to win that first match,” Legate said. “I don’t want to map it out, but I think we can win quite a few matches to start out. We’ve got the numbers and the depth, so I feel like we’ve got a chance to do something.”
Wayne has six qualifiers, and coach Dave Wragge hopes the team can build off of last year when Juan Vergara won the school’s first state medal in eight years.
“We had been so close the last few years, and all it takes is for one to open the floodgates and Juan was that guy,” he said. “Now it doesn’t seem like an impossible task to our guys. Reece (Jaqua) was a match away last year, so we see (multiple medals) as a possibility.”
Jaqua, at 126 pounds, and fifth-ranked heavyweight Mike Leatherdale look to have the best opportunities to make it to the medal stand. Leatherdale was one match away as a freshman two years ago, and Wragge said he could take that next step if he stays focused.
“He has to keep his head on straight and not take anybody lightly and wrestle every match tough,” Wragge said. “We’ll see a lot of quality heavyweights in Class B, and you can’t take anybody lightly. If he stays light on his feet and does what he does best, I think he’s got a good shot (at a medal).”
The Blue Devils have four other qualifiers, including Reid Korth (170), Dakota Spann (182), Cade Janke (195) and Martin Carrillo (220), all of whom Wragge feels could score points for the Blue Devils.
“I like our odds,” he said. “If everything unfolds as we expect, I can see us getting each kid to win one match, which would be huge for us. We have a couple of guys who have a chance to be wrestling on Saturday, so hopefully we have a couple in the semis and some in the heartbreak round as well on Friday.”
The O’Neill Eagles have four qualifiers in, with fifth-ranked and undefeated Ty Rainforth leading the charge at 120 pounds.
He is joined by sixth-ranked Oscar Lopez (126), fifth-ranked Brady Thompson (138) and 106-pounder Joseph Yates, and Eagles coach Bryan Corkle said his team has a good shot at earning medals as well.
“I think everybody has a shot,” he said. “Everybody has the same path, but if you can get two wins that first day, that’s big and that’s our plan going in, to get those wins in the first round and the quarterfinals.”
Corkle feels Rainforth is in a great position to be one of the final 28 left in Class B on Saturday afternoon who will battle for a state title.
“He’s worked hard all year long, and the guys in that bracket are familiar to us,” he said. “That weight class is pretty deep, and the top four or five guys are in pretty elite company, so it will come down to who wrestles the best. Ty’s a returning state medalist, so we’re excited about the opportunity.”
West Point-Beemer also has four qualifiers headed to Omaha, and coach Jason Redmond said he was happy to get Jamison Evert (113), Garret Kaup (138), Joe Rodriguez (220) and David Garcia (285) qualified out of the tough B-3 district.
“We were very happy,” he said. “Going in, I wasn’t sure that we’d get that many. We only had two kids seeded in the top four and the other two needed to get some upsets, so it was great to get four in.”
Three of the four Cadets who qualified will face district champions in Thursday’s opening round, but Redmond feels his kids can surprise some people.
“Our draws are pretty good for us, and our kids are pretty aggressive and can be dangerous wrestlers to go up against,” he said. “If we can get a big throw in, maybe we can win some matches. We’re excited to get down there and give it our best effort.”
As far as who wins the team title this year, all four coaches point to Hastings as the team to beat, but recent history has shown that the favorite isn’t always the one who comes away with the big hardware, and three of the four area coaches are optimistic that Pierce can carry the torch for the area in the Class B team race.
“We saw Hastings at districts, and they’re balanced from top to bottom,” Corkle said. “Skutt still has some high-end scoring kids and will make some noise, Northwest won it all last year and they could factor in, and Pierce has really done well and I’m really excited with what coach Legate has done. It’s going to be a fun team race.”
“There’s a lot of quality kids from all over the state in Class B,” Wragge added. “Hastings has a pretty tough team with their numbers, but Pierce is taking 10 and has some quality wrestlers. It will be interesting to see if anybody can keep up with Hastings, but I think Pierce looks good right now after winning districts and getting second at the state duals. This tournament is another animal, but Tyler has them running hot right now so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the top five.”
“Hastings is the team to beat, but I’d really like to see Pierce up there,” Redmond stated, adding Omaha Skutt and Bennington as potential team champions. “They’ve been having a great season, and I hope that carries over for them.”
“I think Hastings is the team to beat, having seen them firsthand (at state duals). They’ve got a lot of dudes,” Legate said. “Gering is good in those lighter and middle weights, Northwest has their studs, Skutt will probably be in there. … I would like to think we could be in that (conversation). We’re tough and we’ll fight hard and compete and I hope we can show up.”
And although his area contemporaries are singing his team’s praises, Legate likes that his team wasn’t ranked at all this season, which adds a little extra inspiration.
“Nobody is giving us a chance, and I like that,” Legate said.