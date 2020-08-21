Melissa Heithold first moved to Wayne in the fall of 2001 for college. Now, she never sees herself leaving.
Heithold, a Clearwater native, is a veterinarian at the Wayne Veterinary Clinic. In July, she became a partner there as well, she said.
Heithold said she loves both her job and her community.
Heithold said a veterinarian is the only job she has ever wanted to have. She realized at a young age it was what she wanted to do.
“My uncle’s a vet so I would be able to call him and and say, ‘Hey, this is what I have going on. What can I do?’ ” she said. “I loved it.”
Heithold began to work part time at the clinic beginning in her sophomore year at Wayne State, she said.
She met her husband, who is from Wayne, her senior year of undergraduate college. After graduating from Wayne State, Heithold went to veterinary school at Iowa State, she said.
After school, she didn’t hesitate to move back to Wayne, she said.
“I definitely wanted to be in a rural community,” Heithold said.” I didn’t want to be in a large city.”
Heithold likes working at the clinic because she gets to work with household pets and farm animals, she said.
With farm animals, she is working with a person’s livelihood. With household pets, she is working with a member of someone's family, she said.
“You really get to be part of somebody’s family when you start taking care of their pets. We have a really great clientele, so I enjoy the client interactions,” she said. “To be able to be part of that pet’s life as it grows up — it’s very nice.”
There are downsides to the job, though. Heithold said she gets called back to work several times a week on average to respond to emergencies.
Additionally, her familiarity with pets and their owners can be a disadvantage when it comes to making end-of-life decisions, Heithold said.
“At the end of the day, I know I don’t want any pet, or any animal, suffering,” she said. “So if I can’t help them and they’re not able to do what they need to daily, I know it’s best for the pet.”
Vets who live and work in cities usually work better hours, Heithold said. This hasn’t tempted her to leave Wayne, though.
“I really have fallen in love with Wayne. It’s close to my family, and it’s a nice enough sized town,” she said. “I really do enjoy being in a smaller community and seeing my clients in the streets, restaurants, at activities and in church. I enjoy getting to know their families and being able to visit with them when I am out and about. I think that is different than what you get in a bigger community.”