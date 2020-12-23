MADISON — The towns in Pierce and Madison counties should benefit from needed updates to their zoning maps and comprehensive plans.
That was part of the information shared Monday with the Madison County Board of Commissioners as additional details were provided on a USDA grant that will pay for most of the plans and the planning process.
“This is a really exciting grant project that will occur over the next 24 months,” said Susan Norris, the Pierce County economic development director.
Norris said the counties received $215,000, with the planning to include three parts. The match for each county was $16,125, with the total project costing $247,250.
Norris said the basis of the project is to find a way to “rise the rural regions together.”
“We started this process in Plainview three years ago as kind of an experiment,” she said. “We went through a process known as ECAP.”
ECAP, or the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process, is run by the University of Nebraska, which is a strategic planning process involving the entire community. In Plainview, high school students and alumni were contacted.
“What we got was a road map for the next 25 years,” Norris said. “The citizens really rose up in the process and laid out some priorities for the community.”
The result in Plainview in three years includes $2 million worth of grants, a new four-plex housing project, a downtown revitalization grant, 15 new businesses and an entrepreneurial culture in the community and park improvements.
“We're seeing all of this rapid growth happening in Plainview in just short of three years, which is not normal in economic development,” Norris said. “So we thought, what if we did this and were able to target all the other communities in the region and rise us up altogether to make us more attractive? So this is what the basis of the grant was.”
Norris said the process will be done in three parts, with the first step to include going to all the local city councils or village boards. The first step, which will begin in January, will take about six months.
The second step is to have Bobbi Pettit, a planner for Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney, help to lead strategic planning for both counties and the communities within them.
All of the communities have not had updated comprehensive plans since 2003-04, so it is needed, Norris said.
“It’s really important because it is hard to attract business and industry when your city doesn’t even know where it is going,” Norris said. “Or they don’t have a plan for the future, or they haven’t identified their assets so they don’t know what their deficits are. This is a very important piece of the puzzle.”
Norris said Pierce County wrote the grant and will handle all the payments for the vendors. The Pierce County commissioners are scheduled to review the agreement on Monday, Dec. 28. The timeline for the project is January 2021 to September 2022.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if there would be any collaboration with the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative led locally by incoming Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk.
Norris said they have been in contact with Flood. Communities that plan are going to be better off, she said.
Plainview already has gone through ECAP and has seen results. Pierce just finished it. With Flood, Growing Together is interested in putting child care in Plainview or Pierce — basically whatever community is ready first, she said.
Norris said with high-speed internet making so many jobs available, two things seem to be stopping people from moving back to the region — enough child care and housing.
Heather McWhorter, zoning director for Madison and Pierce counties, worked with Norris on finding the grants. She said Norris’ work has been invaluable.
From submitting the grant to being the point of contact, both counties owe her a debt of gratitude, McWhorter said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he is encouraged because Madison County has many communities as well that are about the size of Plainview and Pierce.
“Norfolk has done a really good job of trying to expand and grow Norfolk, but I think it is important that our outlying rural communities have the opportunity to grow. Hopefully we get out and have good feedback like I think Plainview did,” Uhlir said.
Norris said she received a lot of assistance working with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
Norris said she would send out reports to keep the counties informed on what is happening.
In Madison County, Tilden and Madison recently went through a planning update. They will modifying their plans and taking advantage of Pettit and ECAP, Norris said. All the communities, village boards and counties will need to participate in the meetings and the planning.
Both Uhlir and Schmidt said this would be a great opportunity for the local communities to have a say in their futures and look for opportunities to grow.