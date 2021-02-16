Area teams not among ‘C’ favorites

While the Class C team race looks to be a three-team battle, Northeast Nebraska is in position to have several athletes who could find a spot on the medal stand at this weeks’ State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
This year’s event has been moved to a four-day affair, and Class C action will run alongside Class B wrestlers on Friday and Saturday, with Class A and Class D action taking place Wednesday and Thursday at the CHI Health Arena.
O’Neill coach Bryan Corkle, who has four district champions among his six qualifiers, said the race for the team title in Class C should be an exciting one, featuring cross-city rivals David City and Aquinas Catholic and top-ranked Central City, which qualified 10 wrestlers out of Saturday’s B-2 district meet in Battle Creek.
“I think it’s going to be one of the most competitive races we’ve had in a while,” Corkle said. “Right now it’s anybody’s guess between those three teams. Aquinas has the depth, but once you get down to state it comes down to having the bullets to score points so every match will be huge. If you can get pins and majors, that’s where it’s decided.”
O’Neill has six wrestlers in the state tournament, led by ranked wrestlers Ty Rainforth (132) and brady Thompson (145), both of whom were state medalists last year.
“We had four district champs and those guys will have some nice matcups early, but nothing’s guaranteed,” Corkle said. “Brady and Ty are our returning medalists and they’re looking to get to the finals and come home with state titles.”
Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz, who handled Class C rankings for the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association this season, sees a similar scenario with those three teams.
“It seemed like every week we were flipping those three teams around,” he said. “Aquinas has the most depth, and David City and Central City seem to have some of the more top-end guys. Then you have teams like Milford and Logan View who could get hot and really make things interesting.”
“You really need the top-end guys who can get those semifinal wins and get those big points, and right now I see Central City as maybe the team to beat, but it’s not more than 10 points separating those three teams,” he added.
Central City coach Darin Garfield said his team will have a lot to face with two dual losses to Aquinas and an always-powerful David City team to contend with.
“We’re excited about what our top-end guys can do and we’ll see if that carries us through,” he said. “David City has been a power team for a number of years, so it’s going to be a dog fight and I think we’re up to the challenge.”
A number of area Class C wrestlers could see themselves making the walk of champions on Saturday night, led by Valentine’s Chris Williams, who is the top-rated wrestler at 126 pounds.
Trenton Arlt of Oakland-Craig should be a contender for the finals at 106 pounds, with his only two losses coming to top-ranked Drew Garfield of Central City. Boone Central’s Gavin Dozler is ranked third at 120 pounds and could be in the mix for a title this year.
Other highly-ranked wrestlers from the area with a chance at a title include Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw (145), Twin River’s Jaxson Jones (170) and Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazper Ames (220).