Area teams hope to be in the mix for Class C honors

With four teams and 18 individuals ranked in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association's final Class C ratings, there are high hopes for several area teams and wrestlers to be in contention for state titles at this week's Nebraska State Wrestling Championships.
Battle Creek (C-3) and Valentine (C-4) claimed team titles in district action last weekend, while O'Neill finished behind the Badgers in C-4 and Crofton/Bloomfield trailed the Braves and David City in C-3 district action, setting up good opportunities for area teams to finish near the top of the leader board when action gets underway Thursday at the CHI Health Center In Omaha.
O'Neill is ranked No. 3 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association's Class C team rankings going into this week's championships, and coach Bryan Corkle said he likes where his team is at heading into the weekend.
"We got our bullets through at districts. As a coach, there's always a couple you thought you could get through, but we've got some guys who can score some points down there and it's a deep field, so things can change down at state as the field deepens," he said.
The Eagles had four district champions among their seven qualifiers, led by two seniors in defending state champion Ty Rainforth and 2021 silver medalist Brady Thompson, both of whom are favorites to find their way to Saturday's championship finals.
"They're both confident and have wrestled well," Corkle said. "Brady wrestled the No. 2 kid from Amherst and got the win, and everybody is looking for those two to make the finals at 145. Brady was bitterly disappointed to come home second last year and he's ready, and if Ty takes care of everything that has been put in front of him, he could get back to the finals as well. This is their last time on the big stage, and they want to make the most of it."
Rainforth and Thompson, along with district champions John Alden (126) and Levi Drueke (160), give the Eagles a good nucleus to work with as they compete for a state title.
"Aquinas is the favorite, but if they stumble, there are a lot of teams that can be in it, so it should be exciting," Corkle said.
NO. 5 VALENTINE also scored four district champions in edging the Eagles for the C-4 title and will have nine kids competing at state, making the Badgers another area team to watch in the Class C race.
"Our kids are on top of their game right now and we've finally got our lineup in place, so we're excited," Valentine coach Shane Allison said. "We feel good about where our guys are at, so it comes down to who's in the right mindset down there."
Will Sprenger (113), Gavin Sandoz (132), Ashton Lurz (152) and Tagg Buechle (182) all claimed district titles for the Badgers and give Valentine a solid group that can put up a lot of points if they continue wrestling well this week.
"Will is wrestling for us, and we're lucky to get him from North Dakota. He's one of our better kids," Allison said. "Gavin was a surprise as a district champ, but we knew he had it in him and he's set up well for state. Ashton beat the No. 2 kid in the state in the district finals and has also beaten the defending Class B champ, so he's definitely capable of getting to the finals. Tagg had an injury but wrestled well in a tough bracket to get in."
Allison said he feels his team could be in the Class C team mix, especially if Aquinas doesn't live up to its season-long billing as the team to beat.
"We haven't lost to a Class C team in a tournament setting this year, so I don't think (Aquinas) can stub their toe too many times before somebody like us runs up on them," he said. "O'Neill and Central City both have some top-end points, Milford's got a good program, and there are several others who can step up and push them."
CROFTON/BLOOMFIELD has developed into a solid program and the No. 7 Warrior Bees carry a group of eight qualifiers and three district champs into the state tournament.
Top-ranked Robbie Fisher (106), third-rated William Poppe (145) and second-ranked Jared Janssen (220) all won district titles to help the Warrior Bees finish behind Battle Creek and David City, and coach Trevor Wiebelhaus said he feels his team has the capability to finish near the top of the leader board if everybody wrestles up to their capabilities.
"Our goal at the beginning of the year was to finish in the top five, and if everybody goes down and competes, we can make a push for the top five," he said. "We have some really good leadership and some big point scorers, and hopefully we can keep that rolling down at the state tournament."
Fisher has been top-ranked by the NSWCA all season at 106 pounds, while Janssen has been at or near the top of the 220-pound field. They both have good chances to make it to the state finals this year.
"It would be awesome to get them both in the finals, but anything can happen down in Omaha," Wiebelhaus said. "If they're on their 'A' game, they have a chance to get to the finals."
BASED ON numbers, the eighth-ranked Battle Creek Braves might have the best shot at unseating Aquinas in the team race.
Battle Creek won the C-3 district with 10 qualifiers, including district champions Aiden Wintz (113) and Korbyn Battershaw (152), and got runner-up finishes from state-ranked wrestlers Ryan Stusse Jr. (106), Kase Thompson (220) and Dahlas Zlomke (285) to put the Braves in a good team position for the Class C race.
"We had everybody in the mix on Saturday and only lost two in the heartbreak round, so we're really happy with what we've got going down there," Braves coach Cody Wintz said.
Wintz said the key to Battle Creek's team success would start early with Stusse and Wintz. If the Braves can get things going early in the lighter weights, that could put them in contention for the state title.
"We have some winnable matches early on and hopefully we can get some momentum going with that," he said. "You really have to take it one match at a time, but I like where we're at with our first-round matchups, and we should be on the winnable side in the majority of those."
Wintz said the team race should be an interesting one, although Aquinas will be the team everybody is gunning for.
"We did what we needed to do to get in position for that," Wintz said. "Aquinas has been talked about all year and will be tough to keep up with, but teams like Milford, O'Neill and David City are all looking good. We set ourselves up to be in that group."