Area sheriffs outline jail security

On March 1, Cody Murphree was in Thurston County Jail’s outdoor recreation area. When the jailer watching him left to check on something, Murphree climbed up a basketball hoop, loosened bolts in the fence surrounding it, creating an opening. From there, he climbed to the roof of the building, jumped down and stole a nearby car. All of this happened in about a minute, said Thurston County Sheriff Shelly Perez.
Murphree was caught several days later in Council Bluffs, Iowa, along with an accomplice who had joined him after his escape.
Since Murphree’s escape, Perez has adjusted the jail’s operations.
Thurston County inmates are no longer allowed to use the outdoor rec area, at least until the fence is repaired. If it does reopen, there will always be someone watching the inmates, Perez said.
Perez also is considering having barbed wire placed on top of all the fence, she said.
The Thurston County Jail is only 2 years old, and Murphree was the first inmate to escape, Perez said.
While not common, jailbreaks do happen.
“I had one attempted escape from the jail and one who jumped from the second floor of the courthouse from an office window into a tree,” said Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt. “She was high on methamphetamine.”
Although the Pierce County Jail is secure, there is always a risk of escape, Eberhardt said.
“It could always be more secure. When you have people in jail, they have nothing but time to think,” he said. “You have to treat everybody like a security risk. They're not here for being Boy Scouts.”
The Pierce County Jail has no outdoor recreation area. Inmates leave the facility only for such events as court appearances and doctor visits. Anytime inmates leave their cell, they are in restraints, Eberhardt said.
Most inmates are only really dangerous when they come in intoxicated or on drugs, and many will say they regret their actions once they are sober, Eberhardt said.
“Most people in jail aren't bad; they've just done something stupid,” he said. “A lot of them know they're paying their debt to society. We don't treat them good, we don't treat them bad, we treat them fair.”
Sheriff Todd Volk has been with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office since 1994. In that time, no prisoner has escaped from the Madison County Jail.
Volk attributes this largely to the jail facility itself.
The Madison County Jail is attached to the courthouse and has an indoor recreation facility, Volk said.
Volk said his office also takes commonsense precautions to ensure safety. For example, anytime inmates leave the facility while still in custody, they are in restraints and visitors have to go through security before entering the jail.
“(Safety) is our foremost priority,” Volk said. “I think we run a pretty good ship.”
Not all counties have their own jail. When this is the case, sheriffs have to find prisons that are able to house their inmates.
This can cause issues, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
“My budget (for housing inmates) has increased well over 100% in the last two or three years,” Unger said.
Still, Unger said it is cheaper to use other jail facilities than for Stanton County to build its own. Additionally, having a jail can cause a lot of problems of its own.
“I'm very thankful that I don't have a jail,” Unger said. “It's a very major headache.”