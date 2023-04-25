It’s time for the best in Northeast and North Central Nebraska to go head-to-head in the area’s top regular-season track and field showcase.
The annual Norfolk Catholic is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Norfolk High’s Johnny Carson Field.
After thunderstorms brought last year’s event to an early close, if precipitation can hold off until the final runner crosses the line, it would be a welcomed change.
Here’s an event-by-event look at how the entries shape up in the girls division:
— Discus: Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse is a solid favorite with a mark of 138 feet, 4 inches. Three other qualifiers have gone over 120 feet this season — Wausa’s Taylor Alexander, Winside’s Aubrey Russell and Boyd County’s Amelia Hoffman.
— Shot put: The top six throwers among the area leaders are all entered, and it could be a close call between West Point-Beemer’s Meg Anderson and Claire Paasch, Kruse, North Central’s Karlene Kepler, Norfolk’s Torrance Tso and Cedar Catholic’s Lexi Eickhoff.
— Long jump: Battle Creek sophomore Sophie Humphrey has jumped 17-4.5 this year, which is 9.5 inches better than Norfolk High’s Cameryn Skiff.
— Triple jump: Guardian Angels Central Catholic will go for a 1-2 sweep in this event. Jocelynn Skoda’s top jump of 37-8 is second best in the state regardless of class. Teammate Isabel Hess is second in the area at 35-4.
— High jump: Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel is the lone person in the area to clear 5-4. But four others have cleared 5-2 — Summerland’s Bailey Ahlers, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Tali Erwin, Stuart’s Sydney Estill and Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles (who was the runner-up at last year’s Norfolk Classic).
— Pole vault: Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner has cleared 10-2, a foot better than anyone else in the field.
— 100-meter dash: O’Neill’s Presley Heiss is coming on strong as the season goes along, running a 12.59 at last week’s Grand Island Northwest invite. Cedar Catholic’s Faith Christensen (12.94) is the other qualifier who is under 13 seconds.
— 200: Pender’s Maya Dolliver, Skoda, Hess and Cedar Catholic’s Grace Reifenrath have all run within 0.54 seconds of each other.
— 400: West Holt has plenty of speed, and that includes Ainsley Galyen, who has crossed the finish line in 59.90, 0.89 seconds faster than anyone else entered.
— 800: Defending Class C state champion Laney Kathol of Cedar Catholic is the top seed with a time of 2:29.11.
— 1,600: With three of the top six times entered, Norfolk High looks for a home gold in this event. Abigail Ruda has the best showing (5:38.82), with Pender’s Hadley Walsh, Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan and Ponca’s Ellesyn Hrouda also in the top six along with the Panthers’ Rachel Mortimer and Esther Protzman.
— 3,200: Crofton’s Jordyn Arens leads the area in the 800 and 1,600 along with this event, but she’ll focus on the 3,200 in the Norfolk Classic. The two-time defending Class C state champion has a time almost 20 seconds faster than anyone else in the field.
— 100 hurdles: Hanel and Humphrey are the top two seeds and separated by 0.10 seconds.
— 300 hurdles: Mia Hunke of West Point-Beemer surged to the top of the area charts last week by going 47.02. Hanel (47.24) has the second fastest time.
— 4x100: The top seeds are West Holt (51.34) and defending Class C state champion Norfolk Catholic (51.75). They will meet again during districts.
— 4x400: Hartington Cedar Catholic moved to the top of the area chart by going 4:17.29 last week, 0.19 seconds faster than West Holt.
— 4x800: Humphrey St. Francis ran 10:19.12 to edge out O’Neill St. Mary’s by 0.82 seconds at the O’Neill invite earlier this month. This is the rematch, with Norfolk High (10:25.85) looking to play spoiler. St. Francis was the runner-up in this race at last year’s classic, the only track medals handed out before the storms took over.
Area girls season chart
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 138-4
Taylor Alexander, Wausa 125-7
Mikayla Settles, North Bend Central 121-5½
Aubrey Russell, Winside 121-3
Amelia Hoffman, Boyd County 121-1
McKenzie Snyder, Boyd County 116-6
Lexi Eickhoff, Cedar Catholic 116-2
Torrance Tso, Norfolk 114-4
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 40-9½
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 40-0½
Karlene Kepler, North Central 39-2
Claire Pasch, West Point-Beemer 39-1¼
Torrance Tso, Norfolk 38-10¼
Lexi Eickhoff, Cedar Catholic 37-8
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 37-5¾
Payton Sullivan, Boone Central 37-5
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 17-4½
Cameryn Skiff, Norfolk 16-7
Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic 16-5½
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 16-4
Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16-3¼
Mila Anderson, North Bend Central 16-3
Allison Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 16-3
Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 16-1½
Campbell Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer 16-1½
Reece Throener, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16-1½
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 37-8
Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 35-4
Claire Primrose, Boone Central 35-3
Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-10¼
Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-6½
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 34-5½
Haley Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 34-5
Campbell Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer 34-3
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-4
Bailey Ahlers, Summerland 5-2
Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5-2
Sydney Estil, Stuart 5-2
Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-2
Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth 5-1
Tori Walker, Homer 5-1
Gracen Evans, Ponca 5-0
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 5-0
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-0
Adalia McWilliams, Norfolk 5-0
Claudia Riggert, Pierce 5-0
Pole Vault
Mikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 10-2
Ellie Webster, Boone Central 9-3
Brooklyn Buell, North Central 9-2
Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton 9-0
Leann Miller, Norfolk 9-0
Addyson Ostermeyer, Crofton 9-0
Brooklynn Cahoy, O’Neill 8-9
Annabelle Barlow, O’Neill St. Mary’s 8-8
Makinley Cadwallader, West Holt 8-8
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 12.59
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 12.85
Faith Christensen, Cedar Catholic 12.94
Maya Dolliver, Pender 13.05
Nyla Bolles, Wayne 13.06
Kiya Tornez, Tri County Northeast 13.06
Ava Duerksen, Boone Central 13.07
Myrah Sudbeck, Wynot 13.08
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
Maya Dolliver, Pender 26.44
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 26.46
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26.66
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 26.74
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 26.86
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 26.96
Grace Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic 26.98
Bethany Kaup, Pierce 27.09
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
Ainsley Galyen, West Holt 59.90
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 1:00.07
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 1:00.77
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1:00.79
Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 1:01.47
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:01.51
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 1:01.87
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 1:02.02
800
Denise Koziol, Norfolk, 1995 2:14.73
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:21.68
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 2:29.11
Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 2:31.45
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Criag 2:31.87
Lorissa Reiman, O’Neill St. Mary’s 2:31.94
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 2:32.13
Carolyn Magnusson, Oakland-Craig 2:32.83
Paige Drueke, Boyd County 2:33.53
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:25.50
Abigail Ruda, Norfolk 5:38.82
Hadley Walsh, Pender 5:42.91
Abigail Foster, Norfolk 5:45.04
Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 5:47.19
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 5:47.73
Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk 5:49.03
Esther Protzman, Norfolk 5:50.83
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 12:18.54
Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 12:37.33
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 12:37.79
Maddie Davis, West Holt 12:48.86
Laura Hasemann, Wayne 12:50.53
Abbigail Foster, Norfolk 12:50.92
Sierra Rader, Norfolk 12:56.38
Lilly Harris, Homer 12:57.00
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 15.44
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 15.54
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 15.87
Ava Buhlman, Boone Central 15.98
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 16.08
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 16.20
Elle Powicki, Wayne 16.21
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 16.48
Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 16.48
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
Ava Buhlmann, Boone Central 46.97
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 47.04
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 47.24
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 47.56
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 47.95
Makenna Schaaf, West Holt 48.26
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 49.06
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 49.41
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
West Holt 51.34
(Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis, Ainsley Galyen)
Norfolk Catholic 51.75
Boone Central 51.98
North Bend Central 52.65
Crofton 52.80
Norfolk 52.85
O’Neill 52.94
O’Neill St. Mary’s 52.94
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:17.29
(Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Grace Reifenrath, Laney Kathol)
West Holt 4:17.48
West Point-Beemer 4:20.34
Norfolk 4:22.72
O’Neill St. Mary’s 4:22.78
Pierce 4:23.87
Ponca 4:25.25
Homer 4:26.23
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
Humphrey St. Francis 10:19.12
(Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Anna Stricklin, Kali Jarosz)
O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:19.94
Norfolk 10:25.85
Wayne 10:31.23
Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:39.05
O’Neill 10:39.71
Crofton 10:48.46
Bloomfield 10:49.79
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be included on this chart, please email dmiller@norfolkdailynews.com.