When the best go head-to-head in competition, it forces athletes to raise their performances.
When that happens, special moments in sports can be created.
Track and field is the perfect sport for those types of moments. When winners can be decided in 1-on-1 battles by .01 seconds or .25 inches, athletes can be pushed beyond what they believe was their limit when going against other top-notch competitors.
And when the Norfolk Track and Field Classic brings together the best of the best in Northeast and North Central Nebraska once again on Thursday at Johnny Carson Field, who knows what special moments might be created?
A couple of area girls showed just what going against other top competition can do in the past week.
Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens competed in the Nebraska Track Festival, an event in Papillion that brought together some of the state’s top track and field athletes regardless of class.
She posted season-low times while placing second in the 800, third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200 (shaving almost 45 seconds off her previous best this spring).
The defending Class C state champion in those three events is entered in the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Norfolk Classic, where she broke the meet record in the latter race last year.
What might she do for an encore?
O’Neill’s Zeile Sorensen also enters the Norfolk Classic coming off strong performances against tough competition.
Competing at last week’s Dave Gee Invitational at Grand Island Northwest, Sorensen produced an area-leading time of 12.53 in the 100-meter dash and shaved .02 seconds off her chart-topping time in the 200 (26.03).
She also anchored the 4x400 relay that posted the second-best time in the area at that meet (trailing only Boone Central, also from that day) and cleared 10-0 in the pole vault to move into a four-way tie for second.
Sorensen will be among the busiest athletes on Thursday since she is entered in all four events.
Keep an eye on Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol in the middle distances since she brings the top times to the 400 and 800
Kathol is the only area girl to have broken 60 seconds in the 400 and has a top time almost 10 seconds faster than any other Norfolk Classic 800-meter entrant. She also anchors the Trojans’ area-leading 4x400 relay.
Some of the top competitions could be in the high jump, pole vault and shot put. Those are the only three out of 17 girls events that has everyone listed on the current area leaders chart entered.
Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles had led the high jump for most of the season at 5-4. She will face off against eight other competitors who have all cleared at least 5-0 in one of the deepest events in the area. There were eight alternates who had reached 4-10 this season.
Pierce twins Elly and Jozy Piper are the favorites in the shot put, with Elly leading the state with a performance of 44-8.
Ainsworth’s Kaitlyn Nelson, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Addison Schneider, Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse, West Point-Beemer’s Meg Anderson, Howells-Dodge’s Sasha Perrin and Stuart’s Lexi Schroder will aim to pull off a surprise.
The pole vaulters probably have been hit the hardest by the windy spring that the state has endured. There have been a few meets where it was the lone event not held because of the hazardous conditions caused by wicked gusts.
A milder day — at least what stands for a non-windy day this spring — would allow athletes like Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner, North Central’s Brooklyn Buell, Crofton’s Jayden Jordan, Stanton’s Madison Knudsen and Sorensen to challenge their season bests.
The long jump could come down to mere fractions of an inch. The top four entries — Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr, Wisner-Pilger’s Lindsey Kneifl, Battle Creek’s Paytyn Taake and Valentine’s Kailee Kellum — are separated by 2.75 inches on the area chart.
Wisner-Pilger will be in the hunt for other gold thanks to Kneifl, who leads the area chart in the triple jump, and Kayla Svoboda, who tops the 100 high hurdles.
Svoboda also sits fourth in the 300 hurdles, where Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum’s area-leading time of 47.85 seconds is just .01 faster than West Point-Beemer’s Mia Hunke.
Who will shine brightest? Will any meet records fall?
The longest standing Norfolk Classic girls record is in the 800, where Norfolk High’s Denise Koziol set the mark of 2:15.34 that has stood since 1995.
The most likely to be in danger would be the newest one if Arens chases after the 11:26.83 she set last year in the 3,200.
Might Kathol improve on her 58.85 in the 400 and challenge the record of 58.14 in that event set by Valentine’s Laura Gass in 1998?
Will a high jumper add her name to a four-way tie for the meet record in that event at 5-6?
We’ll have to wait and see what happens when the best of the best go head-to-head and raise their performances on Thursday.
Area girls season chart
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:23.74
2. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 5:32.14
3. Callie Arnold, Pierce 5:38.14
4. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 5:47.86
5. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 5:49.72
6. Molly Meier, Norfolk 5:49.73
7. Maddie Davis, West Holt 5:50.41
8. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craigh 5:50.63
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 11:28.52
2. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 12:11.77
3. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 12:23.54
4. Darla Nelson, Wausa 12:27.12
5. Anna Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis 12:31.24
6. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 12:33.26
7. Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastler 12:38.34
8. Maddie Davis, West Holt 12:41.44
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
1. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 15.44
2. Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 15.77
3. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 15.84
4. Becca McGinley, Valentine 15.94
5. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 16.17
6. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 16.50
7. Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 16.57
8. Maddie Oltmanns, Battle Creek 16.64
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
1. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 47.85
2. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 47.86
3. Abrielle Nelson, Wausa 48.56
4. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 49.30
5. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 49.41
6. Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 49.45
7. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 49.55
8. Ava Buhlman, Boone Central 49.74
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
1. Boone Central 51.53
(KayLee Miller, Ashlynn Krohn, Mara Ranslem, Penelope Dozler)
2. O’Neill 51.93
3. Norfolk 52.01
4. Wisner-Pilger 52.17
5. West Holt 52.59
6. Valentine 52.74
7. Wynot 52.89
8. Norfolk Catholic 53.06
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:12.49
(Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Laney Kathol)
2. Pierce 4:18.83
3. Valentine 4:20.40
4. North Bend Central 4:22.35
5. Wynot 4:22.73
6. Ponca 4:24.00
7. West Point-Beemer 4:24.38
8. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4:25.84
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
1. Pierce 10:08.93
(Payten Simmons, Callie Arnold, Morgan Moeller, Alexus Sindelar)
2. Norfolk 10:12.00
3. Wayne 10:15.36
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:18.31
5. O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:34.66
6. North Bend Central 10:37.56
7. Humphrey St. Francis 10:40.24
8. North Central 10:42.00
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 12.53
2. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 12.64
3. Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 12.65
4. Tacey From, Valentine 12.93
5. Abbygail Davis, West Holt 13.07
Ashlynn Krohn, Boone Central 13.07
7. Maya Dolliver, Pender 13.14
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 13.14
Olivia Hupp, Stanton 13.14
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 26.03
2. Tacey From, Valentine 26.31
3. Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 26.99
4. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 27.07
5. Presley Heiss, O’Neill 27.14
6. Abbygail Davis, West Holt 27.20
7. Victoria Maxey, Norfolk 27.38
8. Ashlynn Krohn, Boone Central 27.39
Sophia Reifenrath, Hartington Cedar Catholic 27.39
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
1. Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic 58.85
2. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:00.03
3. Tacey From, Valentine 1:00.30
4. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 1:01.42
5. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 1:02.69
6. Lauren Bernecker, Hartington CC 1:03.10
7. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 1:03.28
8. Hadleigh Collison, Pierce 1:03.40
800
Denise Koziol, Norfolk, 1995 2:14.73
1. Laney Kathol, Hartington CC 2:21.45
2. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:25.44
3. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 2:28.12
4. Callie Arnold, Pierce 2:31.17
5. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 2:31.97
6. Abby Ruda, Norfolk 2:32.50
7. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 2:32.80
8. Cali Gutz, Osmond 2:32.98
Discus
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
1. Jozy Piper, Pierce 142-1
2. Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder 133-5
3. Elly Piper, Pierce 131-3
4. Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 131-2
5. Taylor Alexander, Wausa 129-10
6. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 122-7
7. Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer 120-9
8. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 118-9
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
1. Elly Piper, Pierce.. ...............44-8
2. Jozy Piper, Pierce 42-9
3. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 40-5¼
4. Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF 40-5
5. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 39-0½
6. Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 38-10
Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 38-10
8. Lexi Schroder, Stuart 37-9
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
1. Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-4
2. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-3
Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 5-3
4. Makenzi Mutum, Elkhorn Valley 5-2
5. Adalia McWilliams, Norfolk 5-1
6. Jadyn Buckendahl, Battle Creek 5-0
Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5-0
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-0
Claudia Riggert, Pierce 5-0
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
1. Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 17-2¾
2. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 17-0½
3. Kailee Kellum, Valentine 17-0
Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek 17-0
5. Addi Taake, Battle Creek 16-5
6. Kendra Petersen, Lutheran High Northeast 16-4
7. Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16-3½
8. Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 16-2½
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 35-9½
2. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 35-9
3. Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-5
4. Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-4¼
5. Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 34-4
Kennedy Settje, Clarskon/Leigh 34-4
7. Eden Raymond, Ainsworth 34-2½
8. Gina Wragge, Pierce 34-1½
Pole Vault
Mikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
1. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 10-6
2. Brooklyn Buell, North Central 10-0
Jayden Jordan, Crofton 10-0
Madison Knudsen, Stanton 10-0
Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 10-0
6. LeAnn Miller, Norfolk 9-6
Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 9-6
8. Makinley Cadwallader, West Holt 9-0
Maia Flynn, Ainsworth 9-0
Becca McGinley, Valentine 9-0