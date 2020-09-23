A couple of dozen protesters met outside of the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services building in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon in an effort to lift visitation restrictions at nursing homes in the state.
Troy Hahlbeck, one of the leaders of the group, talked about the importance of getting in physical contact with those who have family members in various nursing homes and easing the residents’ depression.
"We want to get the rules changed for nursing homes and long-term care facilities. There is a tremendous amount of people who believe things should change," Hahlbeck said. "We want families to be able to visit their loved ones in a safe manner."
Since March, families haven't been able to see each other face-to-face — including Hahlbeck, who hasn't been able to see his mother up-close.
The Norfolk protest comes after last week’s peaceful protest in Stanton, where Hahlbeck is from.
Elsewhere in the state, an outbreak of the coronavirus at a nursing home in Blair has resulted in more than two dozen residents and staff being infected, health officials said.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department reported the outbreak at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, which is about 20 miles northwest of Omaha. The facility is licensed for 108 assisted living and skilled nursing beds.
Reached Tuesday, the health department said 24 residents and eight staff members had recently tested positive for the virus at the home — which provides senior apartments, assisted living, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services.
Another Blair facility was the site of one of the first nursing home outbreaks in Nebraska. Carter Place in Blair temporarily closed after 19 residents and staff tested positive in late March and early April.
The state’s online virus tracker shows 41,785 in Nebraska have tested positive for the virus and 452 people have died since the outbreak began. Those numbers include nearly 2,000 positive test results reported since Friday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks, to nearly 393 new cases per day in the last week from nearly 263 the week prior, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project.
The state’s numbers also show Nebraska’s hospitals have 36% of their regular beds, 31% of their intensive care unit beds and 81% of their ventilators available — figures that have changed little in the last few months.
