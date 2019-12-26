Over the years, the every-other-year determination and release of high school football classifications, districts and schedules has generated headlines because of the changes.
This time around, the changes seem to be just as significant as past years.
Welcome back to Class C1 football, Battle Creek.
Welcome to eight-man football, Stanton.
Welcome to six-man football, Stuart.
Say what?
Two teams that played in the Class C2 playoffs just more than a month ago will be among the teams playing in C1 the next two seasons. They are two of seven area programs that moved up in classification according to enrollment figures released by the Nebraska School Activities Association last week.
Battle Creek has experience playing C1 competition, having had O’Neill on its schedule the past two seasons.
“There is some familiarity,” coach Andrew Carlson said, “but it’s definitely a different challenge.”
Is it a challenge that the Braves — who will no doubt be retooling after the departure of a large senior class — will be prepared for?
“I think that we are,” he said. “Every year is a different year, and we’ll be bringing in a lot of different guys.”
The change in classification for Battle Creek sparks another dilemma: Two years after the resumption of its series against Norfolk Catholic, will the longtime rivals meet again next year on the gridiron?
Carlson wouldn’t comment on that.
“I don’t know what we’ll do with our nondistrict schedule,” he said.
Probably the most notable changes are Stanton and Stuart going to eight-man and six-man, respectively.
Joining Battle Creek in moving up to Class C1 is North Bend Central. One team that had both on its schedule the last two years is Stanton, which is dropping down from 11-man to eight-man in one of the most notable changes affecting area programs.
Stanton was perennially one of the top programs in the area earlier this century with 10 straight playoff appearances and 12 times in a 15-year stretch, including a Class C2 runner-up finish in 2004 and four more seasons with at least two playoff wins. Stanton’s last playoff win, however, came in 2008, and it has fallen on harder times lately with three straight 2-7 seasons.
“My first three years here, we were 7-3, 7-2 and missed the playoffs, 6-4, and then our boy enrollment really dropped off for the next two cycles of football,” said David Stoddard, Stanton activities director and football coach. “Our enrollment was at 49 and then 48 just in the last mid-cycle. We’re playing schools like Battle Creek, (Hartington) Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic, and they just had more kids out. Plus, Northeast Nebraska has some of the best football around.”
Not only is Stanton dropping down to eight-man, the Mustangs will be tied for the third-smallest school in D1 next cycle. Its three-grade boys enrollment of 38 is two students away from the cutoff between Classes D1 and D2, and the line for playoff eligibility in eight-man is 47.
When it came time for a decision — which has to be approved by the district’s board of education — Stoddard said there was a simple strategy to discussing the possibility of dropping down to eight-man football.
“I just presented the facts of the situation to everyone, ‘This is where we’re at enrollment wise, this is what our active football roster might look like, these are the numbers we’ve been playing against these last three to four years, these are our opponents’ roster sizes,’ ” he said.
Stoddard said he wanted to do what was most conducive for his team to have success.
“It’s something where I want everyone on board with us moving down to eight-man,” he said. “I wanted the decision to be made in the best interest of the football program.”
Stuart to six-man
Also making a notable change is Stuart dropping down to six-man football next cycle.
It wasn’t long ago — 2013, in fact — that the Broncos were playing in Memorial Stadium for a state championship. That was part of 12 trips to the playoffs in a span of 14 seasons. However, the Broncos have won 10 games over the past four seasons.
Winning isn’t necessarily the issue, although Robert Hanzlik, superintendent of schools, said it was a two-pronged issue for Stuart: a lack of players and safety of those players.
“We were looking at having 13 kids out for ninth- through 12th-grade football. We need to change,” he said. “It was going to be really hard playing eight-man football with 13 kids. It’s going to be hard playing six-man with 13 kids.”
Of those 13 expected to play next season, five would be incoming freshmen. That brought up the second concern.
“That led to safety of the kids because we were playing way too many freshmen against teams who were playing seniors and juniors,” Hanzlik said. “Having a 14-year-old against an 18-year-old is a big difference physically and mentally.”
In any other sport or activity, the school itself makes its schedule — which is an advantage in that the school knows which other schools it can compete well against and have a chance to be successful against. With the NSAA assigning football schedules, “that’s not always the case,” Hanzlik said.
“It was a pretty obvious decision,” he said. “We want the kids to have a chance to compete.”
Changes in eight-man ranks
Stuart isn’t the only relatively recent Memorial Stadium participant to drop down in classification.
Creighton, which won the 2018 Class D1 title and has been a perennial playoff contender, drops down to among the largest D2 schools next cycle. Boyd County, Homer and Niobrara/Verdigre all join the Bulldogs in D2.
A trio of Class D2 playoff teams from this past season will move up to D1: Clarkson/Leigh, Plainview and Hartington-Newcastle. In fact, Clarkson/Leigh’s listed enrollment of 47 is at the NSAA cutoff for eight-man playoff eligibility.
Two squads that competed in six-man football this fall will return to eight-man. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family dropped down last cycle despite being ineligible for the playoffs due to enrollment, but will now return to Class D1. Walthill likewise moves up to eight-man, but the Blujays will be in D2.