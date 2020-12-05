Several area communities have passed, rejected or are considering mask mandates as many cities across the state pass mandates of their own.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he will not order a statewide mask mandate but also has said the state would not take action against communities that passed ordinances of their own.
Here is where several area communities stand in regard to mask mandates:
WAYNE
The Wayne City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday night. It goes into effect Friday and lasts until Feb. 2, said Mayor Cale Giese.
The council made the decision after hearing from experts, he said.
“We get updates from our public health director,” Giese said. “She said cases were really picking up.”
She told the council that contact tracing was backlogged and there was a high positivity rate in the area, Giese said.
“We’re listening to the experts,” he said. “The discussion about the science, we try to stay out of that.”
Giese said it was the information provided by the experts that decided the matter.
“That was a real eye-opener,” he said. “It was ultimately decided to be on the safe side.”
Giese said there are members of the public strongly for and against the ordinance, but most just wanted to be educated on what it would mean.
“I think the majority of people just want to be informed as to what’s going on,” he said. “They don’t have skin in the game.”
Enforcing the mandate will be difficult, Giese said.
“We’re hoping that everyone complies voluntarily,” he said.
PENDER
The Pender Village Board held a discussion with businesses and residents on Tuesday first to consider a mandate. In the end, the board decided against drafting an ordinance, said board member David Hoelting.
“I was the one who brought up the idea,” he said. “I met some resistance from some of the other members.”
The board held the open house discussion to gather feedback from the community, Hoelting said.
“Everybody agreed wholeheartedly that masks are critical (in slowing the spread of the virus),” Hoelting said. “Most of the businesses have already got mandates.”
Because of this, and the decreasing number of cases in the area, the board declined to take any further steps toward an ordinance, Hoelting said.
There was also a concern that a mandate would result in residents reporting one another and would be difficult to enforce in the end, said Holly Kinning, village clerk.
“The board instead is trying to strongly encourage residents to wear a mask,” she said.
This was the compromise between those in favor of and opposed to a mandate, Hoelting said.
Hoelting said if the situation gets worse, the discussion could come up again, but he doesn’t think that’s likely to happen.
MADISON
The Madison City Council discussed the possibility of a mask mandate at its Nov. 24 meeting. The council members decided they needed more information before they proceed, said Kelly Dickes, city clerk.
The topic came up because Norfolk and Columbus have both passed mandates, Dickes said. With Madison being the county seat and home to the Tyson plant, it seemed as though it was worth discussing, Dickes said.
“We just want to begin the discussion process,” she said. “It was decided we needed more information before we make a decision.”
BATTLE CREEK
The mayor and city administrator discussed the possibility of a mandate but decided they were not interested in taking it further, said Mike Fleer, city administrator.
Fleer said that there aren’t many businesses in town, so they decided it wasn’t necessary.
“Most people do it on their own anyway when they go into a business,” he said. “We don’t think it’s necessary.”
STANTON
No mask mandate ordinance has been brought up or discussed, said Nancy Morfeld, city clerk.
WISNER
The city council has not discussed any mandate at this time, said Randy Woldt, city administrator.
WEST POINT
At this point, West Point is not considering a mask mandate, said Mayor Bruce Schlecht.
“Right now, we don’t have anything in the works,” he said.
Most residents have been wearing masks voluntarily and most businesses require them, Schlecht said. And so far, he has not heard anything about the local health system being overwhelmed.
“At this point, I don’t think we need it,” he said. “That could change, but I think we’re doing okay for now.”