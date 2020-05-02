The telephone rings every three to five minutes at Main Street Market in Humphrey.
Many of the callers are looking for the same thing — to book processing time for their beef or pork. At least that’s how it has seemed lately for owner John Keller.
Keller’s shop is one of several small businesses offering meat butchering and/or processing services in Northeast Nebraska that have been inundated with inquiries about their availability.
“It’s unprecedented. That’s for sure,” Keller said. “Most of the butcher shops are booked out well into August and all the way into next February. It depends on how you’re set up and what volume you do. That typically doesn’t happen during the summer.”
Keller said many of the inquiries are coming from new customers who have expressed concern over the uncertainty in the meat industry, especially as it pertains to the workforce challenges large meat processing companies have encountered because of COVID-19.
“They’ve never brought in an animal to have it butchered before, and now they’re scared of the uncertainty,” Keller said. "They don’t know what could be around the corner."
The number of inquiries has been so great Keller has called his regular customers to make sure they have time set aside in advance to make sure he retains their business in the long run.
“I want to make sure when this is over I can still go back to those guys and still have business,” he said.
But, Keller said, he’s also encouraging people to calm down and buy in moderation, a message shared by one of his long-standing customers, Doug Kuper, owner of Kuper Farms in Norfolk.
Kuper raises cattle and hogs and utilizes Main Street Market’s services for the pork and beef sold at Kuper Farms. He also has seen an uptick in the amount of meat sold at his store and said he hopes he won’t be forced to ration the amount customers can purchase when they come in to buy meat to discourage panic buying.
“We have oodles of food. We just need to do normal without the panic,” Kuper said.
Terry Wragge, owner of Pierce Lockers in Pierce, said his business has been “a zoo,” as well, because people are panicking about what they perceive as a shortage of meat.
“I (darn) near think this is worse than the toilet paper deal,” Wragge said. “I guess it’s going to turn to (manure) anyway, so what’re you going to do.”
Pierce Lockers is a small operation, butchering and processing about six beeves a week, as well as an occasional hog. The meat available at the front counter is purchased from packing facilities and prepared for sale at the locker.
Wragge said his business has been getting around 35 phone calls a day from people wanting to know if he’s available to butcher. The locker now is booked to December, something he hasn’t seen in his more than 40 years in the industry.
“Maybe six to eight weeks — that’s how far we’re usually booked ahead,” he said. “The people that are calling are people we don’t even know.”
Wragge said he understands the desire to buy direct from producers, but he wonders if many of those he has scheduled will cancel as soon as the situation calms down. He also wonders if everyone is prepared to store a large quantity of meat.
“You can’t buy a deep freeze, either, because everybody is sold out of deep freezes,” Wragge said.
Wragge’s claim was confirmed by Jeff Speidel, the appliance manager at Mid-City Superstore in Norfolk.
“We have a waiting list,” Speidel said of customers who have asked about purchasing a deep freezer.
Speidel said the store normally sells between 30 and 40 a month, but as soon as worries about the coronavirus ramped up in mid-March, deep freezers started “flying out of” the store. He estimates the volume sold has quadrupled over the past several weeks.
“I had a friend who lives in Dallas (Texas) that called asking if we had one,” he said.
Speidel said the earliest estimated availability for any new stock is July.
The long-term effect of what’s happening right now is what makes Rod Matson of R&M Meats in Norfolk pause. His business also has seen more traffic lately and although he’s unable to slaughter animals there, he is able to process them.
“We haven’t seen a big influx of animals coming in, but I’ve had a lot of phone calls,” he said. “I talked to a guy here the first part of the week. He was dropped from eight loads (of hogs) a week to one load down at the pork plant. That’s about 1,200 hogs that need to go somewhere.”
Matson said even if farmers opt to abort sows right now, that only takes away the extended supply.
“It’s not like you can turn on a light switch and everything will go back to full population the way it was,” he said.
Lori Swerczek, who owns Albion Locker with her husband, Larry, said their business has been inundated with inquiries, as well. To complicate matters, Larry’s serious medical issues require him to isolate for his own protection.
“We’re short-handed, and our phones are ringing off the wall,” she said. “You wish you could help them all, but you can’t.”
Swerczek said they are doing what they can for their customers, and she echoed the sentiment certainly shared by many when she added, “I hope this blows over soon, and it leaves as fast as it came.”