Area jails are taking precautions to ensure the safety of staff and inmates in light of the COVID-19 virus.
In Madison County, the jail is trying to reduce the number of inmates. To this end, the sheriff’s office has been issuing citations to offenders rather than arresting them if they are not considered to be dangerous to public, said Sheriff Todd Volk.
Inmates’ health has always been monitored, but jail staff are taking more care to do so now, especially with the few inmates who have been transferred from other counties, Volk said.
The Madison County Jail staff has also been taking extra care when it comes to cleaning. For the past several weeks, a deputy has been wiping down surfaces every two hours, Volk said.
“Everything smells like sanitary cleaner right now,” he said. “We’re going through hand sanitizer like there’s no tomorrow.”
Volk said he does not expect the jail to run out of supplies anytime soon.
“We’ve been working well with our suppliers,” he said. “So far, we’re staying ahead of it.”
To reduce the risk of spreading the virus to inmates or jail staff, Volk canceled visitation to the jail, except for legal visits. For the most part, the inmates understand the reasoning for this restriction, Volk said.
Volk said the virus has been a worry for some time, but he and his office are doing their best to keep people safe.
“We’ve been concerned about this since we started learning about it.”
“The staff of the sheriff’s office is working hard to stay AHED of this pandemic.”
In Pierce County, the jail has also canceled visitation, and the courthouse has limited access to the courthouse, said Sheriff Rick Eberhardt.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has also been issuing more citations and making fewer arrests. But the sheriff’s office has also seen fewer calls for service as a whole. Eberhardt attributes this to people being responsible and staying home, he said.
“I think people for the most part are staying home and being conscious,” he said. “The majority of Nebraskans are responsible.”
To keep things sanitary, the Pierce County Jail has been taking extra care with cleaning and deputies carry hand sanitizer with them when they are out on patrol, Eberhardt said.
“We wash, we clean, we scrub,” Eberhardt said. “Nobody wants to bring anything into the facility.”
The inmates in Pierce County Jail understand the precautions Eberhardt and his staff are taking, and appreciate them, he said.
“The inmates feel safe,” Eberhardt said.
The Pierce Sheriff’s Department has been feeling the effects of shortages. Eberhardt said the department is starting to run low on hand sanitizer.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department is also starting to run low on supplies. Sheriff Shelly Perez said the department is beginning to run out of both hand sanitizer and masks, and would take any donations.
Thurston County Jail has been screening new inmates by asking them questions about any symptoms or possible exposures before they come into the jail. Once in jail, jailers will continue to monitor them, Perez said.
Employees are monitored too. They have their temperature checked before entering the jail, Perez said. Additionally, any member of the public has to make an appointment before coming to the jail.
Thurston County is also trying to limit the number of inmates in the jail by arresting fewer people and issuing more citations, but this may not be enough in the long run, Perez said.
“We may have to consider not taking as many prisoners so we can segregate them for two weeks first,” she said.
The Thurston County Jail employees are also doing a lot of extra cleaning and are sanitizing equipment before and after anyone uses it, Perez said.
Like Madison and Pierce, in-person visitation has been canceled at Thurston County Jail too, Perez said.
Most of the inmates understand the reasoning behind this, Perez said.
“We have a couple of them that get a little irritated,” she said. “But for the most part they’re doing OK. They understand we’re doing this to protect them.”
Perez said she is going to closely follow the rules and procedures the jail has adopted to protect the inmates and employees since she is responsible for their safety.
“I’m going to be very strict with this.”