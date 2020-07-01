OAKLAND — High school golfers who saw their seasons canceled this spring had an opportunity to golf competitively on Monday and Tuesday at the Oakland Class C Invitational at the Oakland Golf Club.
Teams and individual golfers who were among the top finishers in Class C in 2019 were invited to the two-day event run by Oakland golf pro Nick Onken as a way to help student-athletes salvage what was a lost 2020 season. That decision came with support from the Nebraska Golf Association and the Nebraska School Activities Association.
“We had sent out a feeler to some of the coaches and athletic directors, and we spoke to the NGA and NSAA because we didn’t want to step on any toes, and the reaction from the players and the parents has been great,” Onken said. “We went out locally and got some sponsorships that really helped us put on a nicer show this week.”
Nine Class C teams competed in the event, including Norfolk Catholic and Oakland-Craig. Individuals who placed high in last year’s state championships also were invited to partake in the event, including Norfolk Catholic’s Eric Anderson and Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck — the 2019 Class C state champion.
Onken said he and the Oakland Golf Club committee opted for a similar high school format as what the players are accustomed to, crowning a team champion, team runner-up and top 10 individual medalists. Coaches were given the ability to interact with their players throughout the 36-hole event. An addition to the tournament was the allowance of caddies, with many of the golfers choosing parents or friends to tag along.
“We took a few things from both the NSAA and the NGA and put them together, and we took some of our ideas and threw them in as well,” Onken said. “We just took little pieces of everything, and we wanted the experience to be as similar to the state tournament as possible.”
Oakland-Craig, playing on its home course, finished as the team runner-up with a two-day total of 661, just behind team champion Wahoo Bishop Neumann (657) and ahead of third-place Grand Island Central Catholic (664).
The Knights were led by senior Ian Lundquist, who tied for fourth with a two-day total of 156. Lundquist followed up a 79 (7 over par) round on Monday with a 77 (5 over par) on Tuesday. He birdied three holes on the back nine to secure himself a spot near the top of the standings.
“Every team and player that came out here today, especially us, were very excited to come out and play since our season got canceled,” Lundquist said. “We (Oakland-Craig) come out here and play together three or four times a week as a group, so we know what shots are out there, and getting to play here sure was an advantage for us.”
As a team, Norfolk Catholic improved on its team score of 411 on Monday with a 382 on Tuesday. The Knights’ 793 two-day total was good for an eighth-place team finish. Anderson finished with 162 strokes on the tournament (80-82), resulting in a tie for 13th.
“It feels good to have one final goodbye and play in one last high school tournament,” Anderson said. “It would have been a sour ending with no tournament, and we’re just really appreciative of the opportunity to come out here.”
Golfers each day dealt with temperatures that hovered around 90 degrees along with wind gusts that at times exceeded 20 miles per hour. Conditions were tough but tolerable, Anderson said.
“I played OK overall, but it definitely wasn’t my best. But it feels good to place amongst the best golfers in the state even though I wasn’t necessarily playing my best. Last year, state got shortened to one day, so this was actually my first two-day tournament ever. It almost felt a little bit more like state than last year did.”
Peck was Wisner-Pilger’s lone golfer at the event, but Peck is no stranger to success, finishing as the individual runner-up with a 151 behind GICC’s Eli Fox (148). Peck shot a 73 on Monday and followed with a 78 on Tuesday.
“I could’ve putted a little better, and the wind threw off a few shots, but overall I think I did pretty well with the conditions,” Peck said.
As a sophomore last year, Peck earned the individual state title as a sophomore, and after a runner-up finish in this year’s unsanctioned “state tournament,” Peck is eager to achieve similar success in his senior season next spring as he did last year.
“I hope I can win some regular-season meets next year and ultimately a state championship,” Peck said. “That’s definitely the goal, and competition like this helps me prepare for events like that.”
Team scores
Bishop Neumann 657, Oakland-Craig 661, GICC 664, Columbus Scotus 693, Yutan 702, Doniphan-Trumbull 715, David City 756, Norfolk Catholic 793, Johnson County Central 814
Top 15 individuals
1. Eli Fox, GICC, 148; 2. Rockney Peck, W-P, 151; 3. Tylen Jakob, Aquinas, 153; 4. (tie) Ian Lundquist, O-C, and Jordan Kracl, David City, 156; 6. (tie) Colbi Smith, South Loup; Lindsey Thiele, Neumann; and Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 157; 9. Riley Kuehn, Hartington CC, 158; 10. (tie) Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View and Boston Pentico, Neumann, 159; 12. Willy Goering, GICC, 160; 13. (tie) Eric Anderson, Norfolk Catholic and Jacob Woodmancy, Perkins County, 162; 15. Nolan Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 163.
Other Norfolk Catholic scores
42. Jacob Cerny, 193; 47. Aden Dominisse, 201; 57. Ashten Cunningham, 238; 59. Gavin Yosten, 268.