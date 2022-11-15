With a year under her belt, Allison Weidner is more comfortable, an improving athlete and excited for the season.
The Nebraska Cornhusker sophomore is ready to add to the success the team had last year and that she had as a true freshman.
The Nebraska women earned a berth in the NCAA tournament last year and started this season ranked No. 22, and the St. Francis High School graduate is in the middle of all of that success.
As she starts another season, Weidner’s love for basketball continues to grow.
“It’s a lot different, just having the experience and knowing all the plays and now we have the freshmen and knowing what they’re going through, like being a little nervous and you don’t know what to expect. Being a sophomore having a little bit of experience under your belt, it’s a little bit easier to try to get into the flow of things,” she said.
After being part of the rotation and even starting games as a freshman, Weidner enters the season with more confidence.
“For sure, a lot more confidence,” she said.
Weidner also said her game continues to improve and evolve.
“I would say, first off, I’m a lot more confident, and I would also like to say knowing where my shots come from, and where I can be the best for my team, I kind of have a better feel for that now after having a year of playing. Physically, I feel a lot stronger and ready for what the competition will look like.”
“Being in a Division I weight program obviously helps, and I go to a couple trainers on the side to help with my agility and speed to make sure I’m in the best shape possible,” she said.
On the court, Weidner said she continues to get better.
“I still like to play at a fast pace, I like to play at a pace where I can control the game and take the best shot possible, whether that’s to slow things down and go through our offense or whether that’s knowing I have the opportunity to push, and I have the numbers to push in transition and get a quick bucket,” she said.
As for her role on the court, Weidner said she just wants to help the team win.
“I don’t honestly know (what my role will be). I’m not entirely sure what the rotation looks like just yet, but I do expect to play a decent amount and just contribute in any way possible, whether that’s starting or being the first person off the bench, I just want to win and contribute,” she said.
As for the Huskers, expectations are high.
“The expectations remain the same,” she said. “We made it to the tournament last year, and that was our goal last year, but this year we expect more of our team, and we don’t want to settle. We’re preseason ranked No. 22, but preseason rankings mean nothing to us, but last year we were a little bit of an underdog, and this year we have a number by our name and have a target on our back, so I would say we just have to continue to find ways to get better, solidify that ranking and just be the best that we can be. We have to practice every day like it’s the Big Ten championship, that’s the stuff we are talking about, expecting more no matter what.”
The Big Ten Conference boasts six top 25 teams in the AP poll and five in the coaches poll, with both ranking the Huskers at No. 22.
Weidner expects a battle every night in conference play, and the Huskers scored wins last year against ranked opponents.
“We had some pretty big wins against teams in the conference last year, and I think we’re going to use those games as a little bit of motivation, a little bit of confidence to know that we can compete in the Big Ten,” she said. “Our goal is to be Big Ten champs, but we just have to work hard every day and practice like we’re the best team in the Big Ten.”
In the classroom, Weidner is just as excited to be working toward her degree in elementary education.
“It’s been great, I’ve loved every second of it,” she said. “I’m doing a practicum right now, doing a little bit of classroom work, being like a teacher’s aide, and it’s been a blessing. The kids love having a Husker athlete in the classroom, and it’s just been great building a relationship with these kids and helping them out. I had great teachers all throughout elementary and high school, and I just want to be that advocate to someone, as well.”
She said attending school at St. Francis set an example for her to follow.
“I would say so. I feel that my teachers were pretty flexible with everything, the recruiting process, and when I was going through that. They were great and made my life easy, and I would definitely be blessed to be that type of teacher to other people,” she said.
Weidner also has been able to participate in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program, which allows student-athletes to earn money by marketing themselves.
“It’s a lot of fun, it honestly can be anything from autograph signing to anything to get out there and meet and greet,” she aid. “It just provides us an opportunity to connect with fans or even run camps for people who look up to us, and it’s a great opportunity for us to meet them and be with them, rather than a quick chat after the game, so we actually get to spend a day with them. I think it’s a great opportunity for us.”
Weidner said the team is extremely close, and she’s having a ball living her dream.
“These girls are like my sisters, and I’d say we’re a pretty tight-knit group. There are a lot of teams not as close as we are, and we get to travel together and hang out, and we truly enjoy it,” she said.