Laurel-Concord-Coleridge senior Sarah Karnes moved up seven spots between her Class C state tournament debut as a sophomore and her return trip last year.
She has her sights firmly set on moving up two more positions — if not more — in her finale.
Karnes tied for 17th last year at Elks Country Club in Columbus, four strokes out of medal contention.
When this year’s 36-hole tournament takes place on Monday and Tuesday, Karnes wants to make up that difference.
“I’m excited to hopefully get a medal this year,” she said. “That’s my goal.”
To secure that first state tournament medal is the goal for most of the area qualifiers. Only two medalists returns from Northeast and North Central Nebraska from last year — Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft and Boone Central’s Taylor Beierman, who tied for 14th.
While Karnes has the goal of a state medal, she isn’t putting any additional pressure on herself to reach that.
“I’m going to have fun,” she said. “It’s my last year, and I’m going to finish at state. You can’t really go anywhere from there, so I’m just going to try to have fun.”
For the seniors, going out on a high note would be a dream come true. If Karnes can do that, it would cap off what has been a satisfying final year.
“I shot a 79 in Laurel, which is my PR,” she said. “I’m happy with how I’ve done this year.”
Karnes will be joined at state by her Laurel-Concord-Coleridge teammates after the Bears secured their third consecutive trip to Columbus by placing third by one stroke in the District 3 tournament in Wayne.
“I have to credit my teammates with a lot,” Karnes said. “I love my team, especially this year with 16 girls. It’s a huge family.
“I’m just so excited with how we’ve had fun together and played together. I credit a lot of that to my teammates and especially my coaches. They’ve played a big part in how I’ve golfed.”
Karnes is one of three seniors returning from last year’s state qualifier.
LCC coach Christina Patefield said that leadership helped the Bears continue their recent streak of state appearances.
“I hope we can continue to play as strongly as they’ve been playing and have fun,” she said. “I want them to have a great experience at state.”
Wayne will take a youthful team that is inexperienced in dealing with the state environment to Columbus. That’s expected when a program hasn’t qualified since 2014.
But a Blue Devils team that features three sophomores and a freshman broke that drought and has been building momentum over the second half of the season. That led to a district championship on their home course.
“They just worked hard,” he said. “I’ve always been amazed with how they can come right back from something.
“Some people might get an out of bounds or an eight and two holes later they’re still in that funk. If you look at the scores, we may have an eight, nine or 10 on a hole and then a par on the next hole. They just bounce right back and forget about it.”
Nerves hit Wayne at points during the district tournament. But Johnson said he thinks his team can play at Elks Country Club with a nothing-to-lose mindset.
“I hope we can go and relax, have fun and play golf again,” he said. “I think we’ve been playing so well the last couple of weeks that we suddenly put a lot of pressure on ourselves. (In districts) you could just see the tightness.
“I’m hoping when we get down there it’s just, hey, let’s see what happens. Then we’ll play even better. That’s my goal.”
Two-time defending champion Broken Bow is a heavy favorite to repeat. The Indians won their district by 26 strokes, and no other team from any other district was within 44 shots.
“When you get down there, after a day, you see what happens,” Johnson said. “Broken Bow is pretty tough, but there are two plaques down there. They can stumble, too. It’ll just be fun to go down there and be a great end of the year for these girls.”
Joining Wayne and LCC in the team competition are O’Neill, Oakland-Craig and Valentine.
O’Neill returned three golfers from last year’s state qualifier. That trio of juniors — Cece Mlnarik, Claire Popkes and Kaylin Gaughenbaugh — all medaled in District 3 play while shooting within one stroke of each other.
If the Eagles can duplicate that balance over 36 holes, they will be in position to improve on last year’s 11th-place finish.
Oakland-Craig finished second on its home course in the District 2 tournament to return to state after missing out the past two years.
This should provide invaluable experience for the Knights, who have a lineup of two juniors and three freshmen. Their four scorers were within seven shots of each other in district play.
Valentine returns to state for the fourth consecutive October, the longest current streak among area teams.
In addition to returning medalist Bancroft, the Badgers have two other golfers back from last year’s team that placed fifth — junior Kaetryn Bancroft and senior Jaycie Cox.
The Bancrofts swept the top to spots in the District 5 tournament at Kimball’s Four Winds Golf Course with Mekallyn beating out Kaetryn by five strokes.
Two area district runners-up are among the individual qualifiers.
Beierman has qualified all three years, placing 35th as a freshman before earned a medal last year for Boone Central as a sophomore. She was the runner-up to defending state champion Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus in the District 2 tournament.
Battle Creek’s Molly Heimes placed second in the District 3 tournament, three strokes behind Karnes.
She qualified for state as a freshman in 2020 but missed out last year.
Pierce’s Alena Peters returns as a senior and is joined by freshman teammate Rylee Altwine.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Maci Schommer also qualified as an individual out of the District 3 competition.