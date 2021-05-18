Area girls among favorites in Class B,C

Look over the list of entries for the Class C girls state track and field meet, which runs Friday and Saturday at Omaha Burke, and you’ll notice that in almost every event, someone from Northeast or North Central Nebraska is among the favorites to win.
For example, the Norfolk Catholic weight throwers — Mary Fennessy and Jozy and Elly Piper — will be in the hunt to score big-time points in both the shot put and discus.
Hunter Wiebelhaus, who has cleared 5 feet, 7 inches in the high jump this spring, is the favorite in that event, as is Battle Creek’s Renee Brummels in the triple jump.
Brummels’ teammate at Battle Creek, Mya Zohner, North Central’s Brooklyn Buell and Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda will all challenge for gold in the pole vault.
On the track, Clarkson/Leigh’s 4x100-meter relay team will be among the favorites.
Jordyn Arens of Crofton has the No. 1 qualifying times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Arens and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol have the state’s two best qualifying marks in the 800. The difference between the two in their district showdown was one hundredth of a second.
Kathol and Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler should both have chances to score points in the 400.
Wisner-Pilger’s Svoboda is among the favorites to score in both the 100-meter high and 300-meter low hurdles. Svoboda continues to be the only area girl to complete the 300-meter race in under 47 seconds.
Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh and BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek also have good opportunities to make the finals in the 100s, as do Zohner, Ellie Tramp of Crofton, Hanel and Carly Marshall of Norfolk Catholic in the 300s.
Sprinters Emily Loseke of Clarkson/Leigh and Isabelle Salters of Valentine could do damage in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. And look out for Hanel, who defeated her Clarkson/Leigh teammate, Loseke, in the district 100-meter final.
THE AREA’S best shots at medals in Class B include O’Neill’s Blair Gutshall in the 100 hurdles, Zelie Sorensen in the 200, Lauren Young in the long jump and the school’s 4x100-meter relay team.
Boone Central’s Alicia Weeder in the 400 and Pierce’s Kenzie Moeller in the long jump are also among the top eight qualifiers in their events.
AS FOR the city of Norfolk, besides the Norfolk Catholic weight-throwing trio and Marshall, the Knights also are sending high jumper Channatee Robles and the 4x800 relay team.
Two Lutheran High Northeast athletes have qualified.
Senior Halle Berner is entered in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes while freshman Kendra Petersen will compete for gold in the long and triple jumps.
Team-wise, in Class C, Hastings St. Cecilia is the prohibitive favorite, but Norfolk Catholic and Crofton could both make runs at the runner-up trophy.
Meanwhile, top-10 finishes are within reach for Wisner-Pilger, North Bend Central, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
O’Neill has the best shot among area Class B teams at breaking into the top 20 while Pierce and Boone Central could both score in double digits.