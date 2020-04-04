Area fire departments have a plan to make restrictions related to COVID-19 a little easier for kids.
Upon request, the Randolph Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the Pierce Fire and Rescue Department will drive by a house with lights and sirens on for a child’s birthday.
Many children may be disappointed that they can’t have a normal birthday party with their friends because of the restrictions implemented to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Jim Scott, Randolph fire and rescue chief, wants to make the situation a little easier for them.
“I just think kids are kind of confused and scared and frustrated because they can’t go about their normal business,” Scott said. “So I just thought this would be a way to put some smiles on some faces.”
The idea is a borrowed one, Scott said. A member of the Randolph department, Tim Lemmons, saw the idea in a social media post from the Bellevue Fire Department and proposed it to Scott.
Rod Schwartz of Pierce Fire and Rescue said he heard of the idea over the news and then learned that Randolph was doing it, too.
The Randolph Fire Department has 25 volunteer firefighters, Scott said. The Pierce Fire Department has 37 active members, Schwartz said.
Neither Scott nor Schwartz thinks their departments will be strained for resources by this new service, they said.
In fact, Scott thinks his volunteers will be happy to do it, he said.
Schwartz said Pierce Fire and Rescue is also glad to offer this service.
“The community has always been here for us, so we’re going to be there for them,” he said. “We just want the community to know we appreciate their support.”
The Randolph fire department announced the birthday service on its Facebook page on Wednesday. Scott said he’s already received his first request, which was scheduled for Friday.
The Pierce Fire Department announced the service on its Facebook page Thursday. Within the first day, there had already been 22 requests made, Schwartz said.
In fact, Pierce performed its first birthday drive-by Thursday, and it proved to be worth the effort, said Steve Dolesh, Pierce fire chief.
“To see this smile on his face was worth every bit of it,” he said.
The Randolph department has had a chance to practice the routine. Wednesday was the city administrator’s birthday, so the department drove by and played a rendition of “Birthday” by the Beatles for him, Scott said.