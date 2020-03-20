When historic floods hit Northeast Nebraska last March, several counties witnessed entire roads, bridges, buildings and fields suddenly wash away or become useless.
The aftermath of the 2019 flooding left local governments scrambling to repair what they could as funds ran low. Now some Northeast Nebraska counties are still struggling as they wait for repair project reimbursements from federal and state agencies.
"The problem is, for the most part, you have to fix it first, then get reimbursed," said Boyd County Clerk Tracy Reiser. "The time you haven't gotten the money back — that's the tough part."
Reiser is one of the main staff members in charge of filing for reimbursement for Boyd County, which, as a whole, suffered about $8 million in damages from the March flooding, Reiser said.
Local governments, counties and municipalities, along with some private nonprofits, may apply for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) public assistance program to help with disaster recovery costs, said Michael Cappannari, a FEMA regional external affairs director.
For Nebraska, most counties can receive reimbursement for 75% of a project's funding. Then the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will provide 12.5% and the county is responsible for paying 12.5%.
FEMA has obligated $2.1 million in aid just for Boyd County, Cappannari said. Five other applicants, including villages and other governmental agencies in Boyd County, have been obligated around $2.9 million.
So far, Reiser has received about $109,896 of that reimbursement, she said.
While the county's bridges won't be repaired for another year or so, Boyd County has already spent $1.7 million to repair essential roads. This amount is almost the county's entire budget, Reiser said. Since flooding occurred a year ago, the county has had to take out a $500,000 loan to help keep it afloat.
"If you jump through all their hoops, you can get a little bit back, so that's good, but $109,000 is a far cry from $1.7 million," Reiser said. "We're not even close to having all of the roads repaired yet ... I don't know how the budget is going to work for next year, because we used some of our surpluses; we just won't have anything left, it's going to be all gone."
Boyd County isn't the only local government that's had to take out a loan to make ends meet.
"We bonded with a bonding company for $1.5 million to cover the cost of the flooding in fall 2019 while the county waited for FEMA reimbursements," said Dave McGregor, a member of the Cedar County board of commissioners. "It was pretty overwhelming for the county budget to handle."
Cedar County has suffered about $906,000 in damages so far, said Kevin Garvin, county emergency manager. FEMA has obligated almost $114,500 for four of 12 county repair projects.
The reason why counties haven't received all the money they need is because the process takes time. But FEMA is working as quickly as possible to process each reimbursement, Cappannari said.
Staff at NEMA are also working hard to provide its share of aid needed, said Donny Christensen, recovery section administrator.
It can take years for counties or other local governments to be reimbursed for the entire amount guaranteed by federal and state agencies, he said.
"It really does take a long time to get these projects done because there's a lot of documentation and a lot of paperwork," Christensen said. "It usually takes years from start to finish."
A winding process
Each county, municipality and other local government has to apply to receive refunds for each repair project. If a county needs to repair a bridge, it would work with FEMA and NEMA to determine if it is eligible for reimbursement.
Once the project is approved by FEMA/NEMA, the work would be done and, once completed, the county would send receipts and invoices for the project to NEMA, Cappannari said. NEMA would then distribute the sum, along with its share of reimbursement.
The time it takes to complete each reimbursement varies, Cappannari said.
"It is hard for more of these rural areas with resources depleted, but we are working as fast as we can," he said. "The complexity of the project is going to be related to the speed of the dollars that will be reimbursed. ... it was a big disaster last year, with some 80 counties designated, so that's a lot of projects, a lot of work."
Counties also don't have to wait until a project is completed to request reimbursement, Christensen said.
They can request "in progress" payments as costs occur. NEMA staff have been working hard to process those requests as well, he said.
Some counties, such as Boyd County, are still waiting for reimbursements from flooding that occurred in 2018.
"(The Boyd County 2018) project was not obligated by FEMA until June 2019 in the midst of the last enormous disaster," Christensen said. "Since that time, our staff has been working diligently with FEMA in getting the other projects written correctly and accurately. This is an immense task — ensuring that the projects for all sub-recipients are written correctly/accurately and ensuring that all damages are captured."
Cuming County also hasn't received any reimbursement from 2018 flooding repairs, said Becky Lerch, highway superintendent assistant.
It's common that once a project is submitted, FEMA or NEMA will ask for more information or documentation, which delays the process further, Reiser said.
Although the refund process is still ongoing for most of Northeast Nebraska, not all counties are strained.
Even with the need for a $1.5 million loan, Garvin has a positive outlook with Cedar County's reimbursements.
"We're doing well; we've got everything but one project submitted," Garvin said. "The majority of our stuff was turned in at the latest in August, and it's been pretty timely. Sometimes there's some back and forth, like we have to reach out to a contractor to get some additional info that FEMA needs."
Madison County is still evaluating roads and the amount of damage, said Richard Johnson, highway superintendent. He estimates the number to be between $3 million and $5 million.
Some regular road repairs will be delayed while Madison County waits to receive reimbursement, he said.
It seems as though a lot of counties have a long way to go, Reiser said.
"Anyone in the state that was affected is in the same boat," she said. "With our size of a county, since we're really small, it's really hit us hard. You just have to go through the process."
* * *
Coming Saturday: How contractors and flooding survivors are coping.