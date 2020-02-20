A growing interest in the video game world has found its way to both Northeast Community College and Wayne State College.
An organized, multi-player video game competition known as esports is already on its feet at Northeast, while Wayne State is constructing an esports facility in the Kanter Student Center.
Several collegiate institutions nationwide have embraced esports competition for their students, and at Northeast, the idea was proposed by Austin Miller, who has always had a keen interest in video games.
“I had gone to another college before that had esports as a club, and I just really enjoy playing video games at a competitive level,” Miller said. “I was looking for something like that at Northeast, so I went to the activities director to see if they had a club, and there wasn’t one, but there had been some interest before.”
Miller said the college was willing to make the addition of esports if he could find an adviser who works at the college. It took longer than he had hoped, but Miller was eventually put into contact with data scientist Austin Karel, who agreed to be the club adviser.
With Miller taking the title as club president and a club adviser in place, esports officially became a club at Northeast. Miller then put up flyers around campus seeking interest, and he got about a dozen emails from students wanting to join the club. Meetings officially started in October and have been held monthly since then.
Miller said some students have joined the club since the first meeting and some have withdrawn, but there are consistently around 10 to 12 students who attend meetings and compete in esports. Northeast does not have an official esports facility, so the students compete using their own game consoles — usually an Xbox, PC or PlayStation.
“People typically play at their homes or at their dorms, wherever their consoles are,” Miller said. “We’ve talked about a potential facility someday, but being a new club, we just want to see how the first year goes, and then we’ll look more into it. But we have talked a bit about a budget and space and what it would take to get there.”
Club members play a variety of games, Miller said, with the most popular of those being Madden ’20, Rocket League, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. He said the environment is almost always friendly, but tournament formats usually add a competitive edge.
“There are a few guys who just want to have a couple other guys to get together and play some games with,” Miller said. “Part of the reason I started the club was so people could find like-minded people who play the same games as them.”
The esports club members usually plan gaming sessions on their own time, and a typical session lasts about two hours. Miller said Karel and himself are working on a schedule that would add a monthly gaming session.
Once the club expands, the hope is to start competing in tournaments against other colleges, but the only current external competition for the Northeast esports club is other gamers in the community.
One area school that Northeast’s esports club could compete against is Wayne State.
Mike Powicki, Wayne State College athletic director, said the college had a club for a number of years called the Guild, which is an informal gaming club fairly similar to esports.
The college decided last year to invest nearly $100,000 in an esports facility, to be located in the Kanter Student Center.
Wayne State is purchasing equipment for the facility, which will most likely include an Alienware 25 monitor, Logitech G213 keyboard, MSI Trident PC and Dreamseat xpression gaming chair.
According to Powicki, there will be 12 gaming stations, one monitoring station for a graduate assistant and four viewing screens that will be mounted on the outside of the game lab for other students on campus to watch the esports club students practice and compete. The facility itself also will have room for four additional gaming stations, if needed.
“We are locating the esports arena in our student center as a way to engage nongaming students with the club so they can watch the club practice and compete,” Powicki said.
The 2020-21 academic year will be the first year for Wayne State having a formalized esports club program. The club, Powicki said, will compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference, in which it will compete in League of Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, Madden and FIFA.
If there is interest in other games as well, Wayne State will explore the possibility of making additions.
John Schwarte, Wayne State campus rec coordinator, oversees club sports and intramurals on campus and also will supervise the esports club program. A graduate assistant will help with scheduling competitions and facility use, monitoring esports athletes and recruiting and coaching. The position will be posted this spring, and a hire will be made for next school year.
“As our program is more established, we intend to travel to tournaments and, based on interest and growth, we may need to look at expanding what will be our current esports arena,” Powicki said.