Area Class D teams take experience to state volleyball

Four teams from the ranks of Class D1 and Class D2 will head to the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships this week with plenty of program experience in hopes of having "staying power" and making a run to bring the large, wooden shape of Nebraska back to this corner of the state.
Humphrey St. Francis brings as much as any of the four teams starting with its coach, Dean Korus.
Korus has taught and coached a team for the Flyers for the past 41 years, with a lot of success in both phases of his experiences.
"I have been so blessed with so many great people to work alongside and so many great kids to coach and teach," Korus said. "The focus in coaching and teaching is for everyone to improve from start to finish."
Obviously Korus has done that in both venues, and in his coaching, success is measured in wins and losses.
"It's not so much the wins and losses — they are important," Korus said. "But it is the improvement from start to finish that makes you go as an educator and coach."
But he’s not bad in the wins and losses column in volleyball.
Korus' career record, entirely for the Flyers in volleyball, stands at 639-190 over his 37 years coaching the sport.
He added 23 wins to the total this season and credits a meeting back in early October that fueled St. Francis to an 11-win streak heading to Lincoln.
"We had a team meeting after we lost to Clarkson/Leigh," Korus said. "We discussed the things we needed to do and the amount of work it would take to get to where we wanted to be this time of the year — the team got it."
St. Francis was replacing four-year starter and leader Allison Weidner but has done just fine, thank you.
"We had players that needed to adjust to new roles at the beginning of the season and players that had to adjust to different roles from match to match," Korus said. "It takes good kids to be able to adjust and, after that match, they've done what they were asked."
The Flyers are seeded No. 2 in D2 and are joined by another team in the class with history/experience, Wynot.
WYNOT BLUE DEVILS
The Blue Devils have been to state in volleyball nine times in the history of the school, including seven times since the turn of the century and four times in the past five seasons.
Wynot brings a Lewis & Clark Conference tournament championship to Lincoln and a 10-match winning streak of its own.
The wife of legendary Wynot girls basketball coach Steve Wieseler is making her own way on the volleyball court and has for the past several years.
Tammy Wieseler and company finished runner-up in 2016 and fourth in 2018 and finished with a 21-9 record, heading to Lincoln on the double-digit streak after losing five of six matches in early October.
"We played great competition all season," Wieseler said. "That schedule always gets us ready for postseason tournaments."
The Blue Devils didn't lose to a Class D2 team all season, losing one against a C1 team, four C2 teams and four from D1 schools.
"We like where we're at heading to state," Wieseler said. "We kind of have the same kids around here and the same philosophy,"
The Blue Devils come in to the state tourney and end up playing Stuart, the same team they defeated in the subdistricts.
"That's the way things work sometimes," Wieseler said. "You need to just adapt and move forward, which we have done for the past couple of weeks."
STUART BRONCOS
In another basketball/volleyball relationship, Stuart coach Sandy Miller is married to former Chambers basketball coach John Miller, who is a member of her staff.
In addition, Sandy Miller is the sister of former Stuart coach Stacy Stracke, who took the Broncos to state back in 2011, 2013 and 2014, when they finished runner-up in Lincoln.
The family circle has produced a lot of talent and a lot of wins in Stuart.
The Broncos had a strong run in the middle of the season and they ended up 16-2 down the stretch on the way to a 26-5 record headed to Lincoln.
"Our conference schedule got us ready for some great competition," Sandy Miller said. "We needed to finish stronger down the stretch, but we still competed and made our way to state."
The Broncos' tallest starter is 5-foot-8, so Stuart tries to get it done defensively and by maintaining rallies.
"We try to keep the ball alive until we have our opportunity," Miller said. "Or the other team makes a mistake. Don't get me wrong, we can play offensive volleyball, but our strength is defense."
Stuart lost in the subdistrict finals to the Blue Devils and, as fate would have it, the teams match up in the opening round of the D2 tournament in Lincoln.
The Blue Devils were the first D2 team to beat the Broncos this season after losses to Columbus Scotus (C1), Ord (C1), Amherst (C2) and Tilden Elkhorn Valley (C2).
"We tend to live on the edge lately," Miller said. "Some of that is the competition, some of that is us, and all of that makes me old."
The coach may be downplaying the talent of her team.
"I have coached a lot of great kids," Miller said. "And I like the team we are coaching right now as much as any of them."
"I've been at this awhile, and I love coaching these players," she said. "I can't wait to see where we get down there."
HOWELLS-DODGE JAGUARS
Howells-Dodge will be the lone area team in Class D1 and, although the Jaguars are the only team, they may have that "staying power" previously mentioned.
The Jaguars have played a tough schedule and came through the journey with a 28-3 record, with all three losses coming to C2 schools.
Howells-Dodge has recently been on a 13-1 run and a 24-2 run in its last 26 matches.
In addition the program made it to state last year and finished fourth in 2013.
"We have had motivation the past weeks," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. "We have motivation to get to where we want to be, but we need to keep working to get there."
Janke was an assistant coach when the Jaguars placed fourth back in 2013 and is eager to take Howells-Dodge further in 2021.
"When you get to this point, you never know what can happen," Janke said. "I really like this team, and I believe we can really compete down in Lincoln.
"We'll see how it goes — going to take a lot of work."
Howells-Dodge will take on Bruning-Davenport-Shickley at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis will take on Anselmo-Merna at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and Stuart and Wynot will butt heads at 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The tournament will continue through Friday for the semifinals and Saturday, the teams will head to the Bob Devaney Sports Center for the finals.
The consolation finals are set for Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School.