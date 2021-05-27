It took two years for track and field to return to Northeast Nebraska.
Some athletes had their high school careers cut short. Some had to wait to make their high school debuts.
Many were able to make up for lost time this season, and many who made their debuts did so in style — some with historic personal bests and some setting marks among the best in the Cornhusker state.
Two Norfolk Panthers competed in their last state championships this past week. Shon King's try of 23-2.5 in the long jump was not only good enough to win gold in Class A, but it was good enough for the best mark in Northeast Nebraska, as well as the all-class gold medal.
Tyler Sellin didn’t quite get the result he wanted in the finals, but he ended the season with the third best mark in the 110-meter hurdles.
Despite the losses of the two seniors, coach Aaron Bradley is eager to see how his underclassmen develop, some of whom got the chance to compete at state. Among them are Daylin Mallory, Isaac Ochoa and Cole Uzzell, all of whom finished the season on the area leaderboard.
Jackson Clausen of Norfolk Catholic didn’t quite have the marks to break the all-time records of his former teammate, Dylan Kautz, in the 100- or 200-meter dashes. However, he did come away with Class C silver medals in each race while finishing with the best marks in the area as well. He also anchored the relay team that came out of the first heat to win the 4x100 meter relay, much to his surprise.
Though Clausen has graduated, there’s still plenty to be excited about in the future. Juniors Ben Hammond and Dalton Brunsing proved their worth in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, placing no lower than 15th in each event. Meanwhile, sophomore Kade Pieper was a top-five finisher in the shot put and the discus, finishing with the top area mark in the former.
Carson Noecker shot onto the track scene this season and ended it with a historic bang. The sophomore from Hartington Cedar Catholic not only broke the Class C record, state record and Northeast Nebraska record in the 3200-meter run, but he came within three seconds of the record for the 1600-meter run; a mark of 4:20.97 set by Kyle Wyatt of Albion/Petersburg in 2000.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Noecker will have two more seasons to break that record as well.
No team impressed more throughout the season than the Pierce Bluejays. Senior Logan Moeller won gold in both the long jump and all-class gold in the triple jump, setting a new personal record and the best area mark in the latter.
Mason Sindelar ended his high school career with a third-place finish in the 800, finishing in 1 minute, 58 seconds, his second best mark of the season. This came after he missed a month with a stress fracture in his foot. Pierce’s relay team also finished fifth in the 4x100 and ninth in the 4x400.
Moeller isn’t the only one with gold in two events. Boyd County’s Chase Snyder won Class D gold in the discus and the shot put during his time in the River City. The senior ends his high school career with the best area mark in the discus and the second best mark in the shot put.
Boone Central will graduate Ryan Kramer, who won the Class B and all-class gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles at states.
It will be tough to replicate what he brought to the team, but the Cardinals already have one athlete who will give it a try. Rising-junior Jackson Roberts concluded the season with the fourth-highest mark in the 300 and the fifth highest in the 110. He’ll have plenty more to give in years to come.
Battle Creek medaled in eight events and won gold when Landon Olson took home the state championship in the long jump. The team also finished ninth in team scoring and second in the area with 24 points.
What’s more is that only two contributors at Burke Stadium — Mason Mink and Reece Bode — will graduate after this year. The rest are coming back in 2022.
Many of the top leaders from this past season have graduated, but plenty are set to return. Ainsworth alone will bring back Ty Schluter, who finished second in the 3200, and Carter Nelson, who finished with the top high jump mark.
The Bulldogs also get one more year of Caleb Allen, who held the third best mark in the triple jump.
Top-pole vaulter Mayson Ostermeyer from Crofton returns next year while 110-meter hurdle gold-medalist Deagan Puppe returns for his senior year, as well.
Congratulations to all area teams on great seasons and good luck in 2022.