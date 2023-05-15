As usual, there will be no shortage of girls athletes from Northeast and North Central Nebraska at the state track and field meet this week.
Classes A and B will compete at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Wednesday and Thursday, while classes C and D take their turns on Friday and Saturday.
Crofton junior Jordyn Arens looks to add to her collection of five state gold medals.
She qualified in three individual events and as part of the Warriors’ 4x800 relay team.
Arens enters the 3,200 as the top seed based on district times. She is the two-time defending state champion at that distance.
She is also going for a three-peat in the 1,600, where she is seeded second behind Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning. Arens returns in the 800 — an event she won as a freshman — after not competing in that race at last year’s district meet. Defending state champion Laney Kathol of Cedar Catholic is also part of the 800 field.
Arens will have plenty of company in Class C, which has 24 area schools represented by athletes.
She will have eight teammates also going to Omaha, giving Crofton the most among regional teams.
Several teams will be sending seven athletes — Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Oakland-Craig and West Holt.
Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner aims for another top finish in the pole vault. She won gold medal as a sophomore and was the runner-up last year. She enters seeded second after clearing 10 feet, 9 inches at districts. Kearney Catholic freshman Alyssa Onnen enters as the favorite after going 12-0.
The hurdles events should be strong with area medal contenders. Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel had the second fastest district time in the 100 hurdles, and Battle Creek’s Sophie Humphrey was fourth.
In the 300 hurdles, Crofton’s Ellie Tramp is seeded second and Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum third.
In the 400, Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda is seeded second while Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler is third.
Skoda also is seeded third in the 200 and fourth in the triple jump. Teammate Isabel Hass is fifth in the triple jump.
After a thrilling dual that was decided by .03 of a second at the district meet, West Holt and Norfolk Catholic enter state as the top two seeds in the 4x100 relay. They were the only foursomes to get under 50 seconds in district competition.
Norfolk Catholic’s relay is made up of Aubrey Barnes, Saylor Fischer, Kenzie Janssen and freshman Jamaya Koehlmoos. The first three are all returning members of last year’s state championship relay team.
Barnes also qualified in the long jump and 100, and Koehlmoos is also going in the 100 and 200.
Channatee Robles made it in the high jump and triple jump for the Knights while Eva Hartzell qualified in both hurdles events.
Cedar Catholic is seeded second in the 4x400.
CLASS A
Norfolk High sends a total of nine competitors to Omaha Burke.
Torrance Tso leads the Panthers by qualifying in a pair of individual events. She will compete at state in both the discus and shot put for the second consecutive season.
Abigail Foster returns in the 1,600 and is also part of the 4x800 relay team with Paige Godfrey, Rachel Mortimer and Esther Protzman.
Adalia McWilliams enters state coming off a personal record in the high jump at districts and is a repeat qualifier in that event.
Leann Miller returns for Norfolk in the pole vault, and Cameryn Skiff does the same in the long jump.
Miley Wichman is a new qualifier for the Panthers this year, making it in the 300 hurdles.
CLASS B
The area’s five Class B schools combine to send 28 athletes to this year’s state championships.
Boone Central leads the way with eight girls — an impressive feat after the Cardinals didn’t have any qualifiers last year.
Ava Buhlmann qualified in both hurdles events. Ashlyn Krohn is going in the 100, KayLee Miller the 800, Claire Primrose the triple jump and Elle Webster the pole vault.
Ciara Baker, Krohn, Linnea Nissen and Mara Ranslem will run the 4x100 relay.
Pierce, Wayne and West Point-Beemer all have six qualifiers heading to Omaha.
Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse is seeded fourth in the shot put. She is also third on the Class B season chart in the discus.
The Blue Devils also have Kyla Krusemark in the 400 and 800, Laura Hasemann in the 3,200 and Elle Powicki in the 100 hurdles.
Kierah Haase, Jala Krusemark, Kyla Krusemark and Hasemann qualified in the 4x800.
West Point-Beemer had a strong season in the throws, and Claire Paasch qualified in the discus and shot put while Megan Anderson will join her in the shot put competition.
Mia Hunke will have a busy state meet after qualifying in the 400, 100 hurdles, 800 hurdles and 4x400 relay.
She will be joined on the relay by Kenna Hughes, Allie Kaup and Campbell Snodgrass.
Kaup also will be competing in the high jump while Snodgrass qualified in the triple jump.
O’Neill is sending a pair of girls to Omaha.
Brooklynn Cahoy will compete in the pole vault while Presley Heiss will be part of the field in the 100.
CLASS D
There will be 19 area schools represented in the Class D state track and field meet on Friday and Saturday.
O’Neill St. Mary’s takes the largest group with eight qualifiers.
Bloomfield, Humphrey St. Francis and Plainview all send six athletes, while Wause has four. Wynot also has four, all members of its 4x100 relay team.
The 4x800 relay once again could be a strong one for area teams.
Defending state champion Humphrey St. Francis is seeded fourth and sits third on the Class D season chart.
Relay veteran senior twins Emma Baumgart and Hannah Baumgart lead things off for the Flyers before sophomore Anna Stricklin and freshman Kali Jarosz close things out.
St. Mary’s is seeded second and is third on the class season chart. It’s an all-upperclassman relay for the Cardinals with juniors Lorissa Reiman, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh and Mya Hedstrom joined by senior Hope Williamson.
Osmond senior Cali Gutz enters the 800 as the third seed.
Plainview’s Abbie Kromarek is seeded fifth in the triple jump.
Randolph’s Bailey Beal is among three girls who cleared 5-1 at districts in the high jump, just behind top-seeded McKenna Yates of McCool Junction’s 5-3.