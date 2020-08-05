The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska continues to see a record number of adoptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To start the year, the shelter adopted out 70 cats and 72 dogs in January and February, which established a record-setting pace for adoptions at the shelter, located at 1000 E. Omaha Ave. That pace has continued over the past several months, although certain restrictions are in place at the shelter.
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska is allowing visits by appointment only and is limiting visitors to one person per room. These restrictions haven’t kept people away; however, and the number of adoptions has only increased since its record start to the year.
In March, the shelter saw another 72 adoptions, according to the shelter’s manager, Lisa Doescher. April and May each saw 84 adoptions, and June and July had 80 and 81 adoptions, respectively. Staff at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska anticipated a decrease in traffic when the pandemic hit, but it’s been the complete opposite, Doescher said.
“We just never had a slowdown of people who wanted to come in. But I’d be very guarded to say the increase in adoptions was due to COVID,” Doescher said. “Our reach has really just gotten much bigger, and those adoption increases began last fall.”
The shelter has reached its capacity of cats but has a limited number of dogs available for adoption. This is mostly because of the inability of the local shelter to receive dogs from out of state because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Cats have been very fruitful this year; we never have a shortage there,” Doescher said.
While Doescher couldn’t definitively say that the pandemic has contributed directly to increased adoption rates, she said that overall, fewer people have opted to give up their pets over the past five months than normal.
A consequence of the pandemic for many pets, Doescher said, is separation anxiety as a result of a majority of people no longer working from home. Most pets — particularly dogs — became accustomed to being surrounded by their owners while they worked from home, and the suffering some pets are coping with is a “real thing,” Doescher said.
Signs that a pet may be suffering from separation anxiety are destructive behavior, irritability, panic and loss of appetite, according to Doescher. Most cases of separation anxiety are minor, but severe cases potentially require a combination of medication and behavior modification.
Leaving dogs with clothes that smell like their owner and establishing a word or action that signifies you’ll be back are both ways to help dogs manage separation anxiety. Punishment isn’t an effective way to treat separation anxiety and, in many cases, can worsen the situation.
“Separation anxiety has absolutely been one of the downfalls during the pandemic,” Doescher said. “But we haven’t had any pet owners give up their animals simply because they’ve been around them too much these last few months.”
Masks are required for those who choose to visit the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, and hand sanitizer also is provided for visitors to use. These steps, Doescher said, are to ensure that visitors wishing to adopt a pet can safely find a pet to call their own despite the current health circumstances.
“We’re just really thankful to the public for being so understanding,” Doescher said. “We’ve had to turn some visits down initially to allow for proper social distancing, but we’ve been able to accommodate everyone and bring them in at some point. It’s been busier than ever, but we’re happy to find these animals homes.”
* * *
Wanting to adopt?
Those wishing to adopt a pet from the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska may fill out an adoption application at www.animalshelternn.org or call 402-750-4665.