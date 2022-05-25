It’s one thing for a certain area to have a number of gold medalists come out of the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships.
It’s another thing when most of those who brought home accolades are underclassmen. That was the case as Northeast Nebraska boys made plenty of noise at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
At the 2022 state track and field championships, Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s athletes won gold in 10 events – eight individual and two relays.
Carson Noecker had his hand in winning three. He ran third on the Hartington Cedar Catholic 4x800-relay team, set a state-meet record in the 3,200-meter run and set a new area record in the 1,600.
It’s the fourth time he’s broken an area record this year. He broke his 3,200 record three times over the course of the season.
He’s also one of the area’s three all-class boys gold medalists, none of whom are seniors.
Carter Nelson of Ainsworth tied the area and Class C high jump record in April. He and Landon Olson of Battle Creek are also in joint possession of the state meet record after a showdown at Burke Stadium that, sadly, had to come to an end.
Between his high jump championship and top five finishes in the pole vault and the 200-meter dash, Nelson accounted for 19 points. That was without qualifying for the discus, in which he finished the year with the top mark. What can he do should he qualify in four events?
The other all-class gold medalist, Boone Central junior Jackson Roberts, became the second straight Cardinal to win the award in the 300-high hurdles. Ryan Kramer led the state with a 39.66 in 2021. Roberts’ PR was more than a second lower, and he still has another year to bring it down even further.
In total, nine of the events on the final leaderboard are led by underclassmen.
ROBERT’S TEAMMATE, junior Alex Christo, ended the year with the best area time in the 800-meter run. Christo is also a junior and is just five seconds short of the area record in the event. Both he and Roberts were on the area-leading 4x400 team, where the other two runners are sophomores.
Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic walked away with the Class C gold medal and the area’s top mark in the shot put and the second best in the discus. The junior also has his sights set on the area record next year.
Though he isn’t on the chart, junior Kanyon Talton made a name for himself as one of the better runners in the 400 and 800 in his junior year. Norfolk Catholic’s relay team ends the year seventh in the 4x100.
OAKLAND-CRAIG junior L.J. McNeill came out late to take the top spot in the triple jump and even enter state as the top seed. Pierce sophomore Gavin Sullivan also excelled in the event throughout the season.
Summerland junior Trevor Thomson ended the year with the best time in the 200, medaling at state in both that race as well as the 100-meter dash. Stanton sophomore Mitchell Hupp also medaled in both races.
Battle Creek came up just short in its efforts to win the area’s first team title since Norfolk Catholic in 2019, but seven of the 14 individuals it sent to state will be back next year including – but not limited to – Jackson Ricchio (300), Trent Uhlir (shot put and discus) and Jacob Ottis (shot put and discus). Caleb Brauer, who ran first on the area-best 4x1 team, also will be back.
Of course, there are those athletes whose time in high school track and field has come to a close. Olson leaves Battle Creek with state championships in the long jump in 2021 and the 4x1 last week. He’ll continue his track and field career at the University of South Dakota.
AFTER TWO state championships in the Class C 110-meter hurdles, Deagan Puppe will take his talents to Mount Marty. However, his brother, Daniel, has what it takes to replicate that success in his senior year. Daniel qualified for the finals in the 110 and was one of four area athletes to crack 15 seconds.
Caid McCart of Atkinson West Holt walked away with Class C bronze medals in both the 100- and 200-meter dash while finishing with the top area mark in the former. In the 200, his final race resulted in a personal record.
Ben Hammond of Norfolk Catholic went out with not only silver medals in the 1,600 and 3,200, but also the third-best area mark in each event.
After searching for it all-season, Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger walked away with not only a gold medal in the Class C 300, but also the school record for the event, a mark that went all the way back to the Reagan administration.
KALEN KROHN of Norfolk High ended the year with the best mark in the 400-meter dash and made it all the way to the preliminaries of the Class A meet. He was hampered by a hamstring injury ever since the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, but for him, just getting the chance to run at Burke Stadium was everything.
Krohn is one of five Panthers who finished the year on the area leaderboards. He’s joined by Daylin Mallory (shot put and discus), Rowdy Bauer (long jump), Isaac Ochoa (1,600 and 3,200) Cole Uzzell (800) and the 4x800 team that finished with the best time in the area. That relay also includes Isaac Guenther and Wyatt Mead.
Changes will come of course. New athletes will make their way up the boards. Others may face obstacles in their quest to maintain success. Regardless of what happens, the pieces are in place for what could be another exciting year of track and field.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 175-0
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 169-0
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek.......................................................167-1
Matt Logue, Ponca.............................................................159-11
Hunter Carpenter, BRLD 156-4
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton 154-3
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk 153-10
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic ...............153-5
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988......................................62-10
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic............................................57-8½ J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig...................................................56-8½
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk...........................................................56-2
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton.................................................54-5¾
Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield.............................................53-10
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek....................................................53-2¾
Barrett Wilke, Stanton.......................................................52-11½
Jake Peitz, Hartington-Newcastle.......................................51-8½
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek......................................................51-8½
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022...................................................7-0
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth..........................................................7-0
Landon Olson, Battle Creek...................................................6-10
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley...................................................6-4
Spencer Hille, Plainview...........................................................6-4
Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD.........................................................6-3
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central.....................................................6-3
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle.......................................6-1
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic...............................6-1
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis......................................6-1
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011............................................15-3
Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton.................................................14-0
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central........................................13-9
Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale..................................................13-8
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.......................................................13-8
Matthew Johnson, Creighton.................................................13-0
Jax Jacobsen, West Point-Beemer.........................................13-0
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle.....................................12-9
Noah Post, North Bend Central.............................................12-9
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009.................................23-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek ......................23-1¼
Cade Hammer, Creighton....................................................22-5¾
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk.............................................................22-5
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce........................................................21-11¾
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central...........................................21-7
Addison Croghan, Pierce........................................................21-7
Bennett Meyer, West Point-Beemer....................................21-6½
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River.........................................21-6¼
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997..................................................47-5½
L.J. McNeill, Oakland-Craig...........................................44-2¾
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce.................................................43-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek.............................................43-6
Cade Hammer, Creighton.................................................43-1
Kadren Miller, Twin River..................................................43-1
Cade Johnson, Wakefield.............................................42-11¼
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth....................................................42-10
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer..............................42-9¼
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016........................................10.30
Caid McCart, West Holt..................................................10.97
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton...................................................10.99
Brody Krusemark, Pender..............................................10.99
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF...................11.00
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk......................................................11.01
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River....................................11.04
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth...............................................11.05
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.......................................11.12
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015........................................21.30
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.......................................22.54
Parker Borer, Boone Central...........................................22.56
Caid McCart, West Holt..................................................22.62
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk.....................................................22.64
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton..................................................22.66
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth................................................22.66
Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley..........................................22.75
Rich Brauer, Battle Creek..............................................22.78
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004.......................................................48.67
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk......................................................50.75
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF....................50.77
Alex Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic..........................50.92
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne................................................51.70
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger........................................51.73
Gabe Escalante, Winside..............................................51.83
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis.............................51.99
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger.....................................52.01
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983........................................1:55.50
Alex Christo, Boone Central.......................................2:00.25
Cole Uzzell, Norfolk.....................................................2:02.71
Mason Hagan, North Central......................................2:02.13
Abraham Larson, Stanton..........................................2:02.34
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic.................2:02.85
Titus Tillman, Battle Creek.........................................2:03.25
Cole Mowrey, St. Edward............................................2:03.57
Cade Johnson, Wakefield...........................................2:04.14
1,600
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022................4:19.61
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic...............4:19.61
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk..................................................4:22.44
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic...............................4:36.13
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth...............................................4:37.48
Abraham Larson, Stanton...........................................4:37.59
Jackson Strain, Twin River..........................................4:38.69
Grant Lander, Homer...................................................4:38.71
Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton..............................................4:39.99
Jack Lancaster, Valentine...........................................4:42.28
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022................9:11.70
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic................9:11.70
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk..................................................9:28.01
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic.............................10:00.30
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth............................................10:01.62
Abraham Larson, Stanton........................................10:08.98
Addison Smith, Wausa.............................................10:11.82
Grant Lander, Homer................................................10:12.91
Jackson Strain, Twin River........................................10:16.17
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980.................................................14.12
Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge...................14.64
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central...................................14.72
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill..................................................14.88
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.....................14.99
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce.............................................15.01
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek...................................15.01
Addison Croghan, Pierce...............................................15.18
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge......................................15.49
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008.............................................38.20
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central...................................38.46
Beau Ruskamp,Wisner-Pilger.........................................39.83
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek...................................40.08
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce..............................................40.74
Alex Phelps, Wayne........................................................40.86
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.......................................41.00
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill...................................................41.09
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth...................................................41.49
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994..................42.60
Battle Creek...................................................................43.87
(Caleb Brauer, Landon Olson, Baron Buckendahl, and Rich Brauer)
Norfolk............................................................................43.95
North Central..................................................................44.14
Pierce..............................................................................44.45
West Holt........................................................................44.67
Stanton............................................................................44.70
Norfolk Catholic..............................................................44.91
Boone Central................................................................44.95
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972...............3:23.30
Boone Central.............................................................3:27.50
(Alex Christo, Parker Borer, Brant Benes, Jackson Roberts)
Pierce...........................................................................3:28.17
Hartington Cedar Catholic..........................................3:29:25
Battle Creek................................................................3:33.59
Hartington-Newcastle.................................................3:34.02
BRLD............................................................................3:34.49
Howells-Dodge.............................................................3:35.24
Wynot..........................................................................3:35.67
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988.....................8:00.30
Norfolk..........................................................................8:15.53
(Cole Uzzel, Isaac Ochoa, Isaac Guenther, Wyatt Mead)
Hartington Cedar Catholic..........................................8:22.40
Battle Creek................................................................8:28.94
North Central...............................................................8:38:62
Wynot...........................................................................8:38.76
Ponca...........................................................................8:39.16
O’Neill...........................................................................8:39.22
Plainview.....................................................................8:43.80