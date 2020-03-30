Prom is coming up, are you going?... No?... You’re kidding. Come on, prom is a highlight of your teenage years and it’s so fun, you have to go.
Prom is a huge part of being in high school. You have to be a junior or a senior to attend, or get taken as a date by a junior or senior if you are younger. It’s one night where you can dress up fancy and hang out with your friends, not many of these days come around. At our school we have other dances, of course, like homecoming and winter royalty, but prom is the big dance. I think it’s just fun to get prettied up and go have fun with friends and/or your special date. There is also music obviously, and who doesn’t love music? Also, if you have a sweet tooth like me, there are snacks there like cookies, brownies, or even cake. We all know that’s the real reason everyone goes.
After, at least at our school, we have post prom. This includes a meal first and then we play different kinds of games. We also switch every year between having post prom at the YMCA or at our school. At our school we include different games or events every year so it’s kind of a surprise to find out what games we will be having.
In conclusion now that you have heard some reasons you should attend prom, you are coming right?