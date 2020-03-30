Prom is coming up, are you going?... No?... You’re kidding. Come on, prom is a highlight of your teenage years and it’s so fun, you have to go.

Prom is a huge part of being in high school. You have to be a junior or a senior to attend, or get taken as a date by a junior or senior if you are younger. It’s one night where you can dress up fancy and hang out with your friends, not many of these days come around. At our school we have other dances, of course, like homecoming and winter royalty, but prom is the big dance. I think it’s just fun to get prettied up and go have fun with friends and/or your special date. There is also music obviously, and who doesn’t love music? Also, if you have a sweet tooth like me, there are snacks there like cookies, brownies, or even cake. We all know that’s the real reason everyone goes.

After, at least at our school, we have post prom. This includes a meal first and then we play different kinds of games. We also switch every year between having post prom at the YMCA or at our school. At our school we include different games or events every year so it’s kind of a surprise to find out what games we will be having.

In conclusion now that you have heard some reasons you should attend prom, you are coming right?

Springtime tends to get quite busy when all the activities start up. Days off school to attend these activities are frequent, and the weather has us eager to be done. However before summer arrives, most of the upperclassmen are focused on a popular part of their high school experience: Prom.

Prom. The moment that every teenage girl looks forward to since the first day of the school year. I’m not sure if guys have the same anticipation for prom as the average girl, but for most people at my high school, prom is pretty much the most exciting day of the entire school year, right be…

The night almost all highschool students await is finally approaching, prom. Although not everyone can agree on how they truly feel about prom, most will admit that prom night will always be a time to remember.