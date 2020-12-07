Are the new restrictions worth it?

With COVID-19 cases at an all-time high, stopping the spread of the virus is at the top of many people’s list of concerns. Obviously, it’s no surprise that more restrictions have been put into place than there were in March or April. However, are these new precautions worth it? The answer is simple, yes, they are. We all want to avoid lockdown, right? These new restrictions will help prevent that.
Earlier this year, when we had less COVID-19 cases, scientists and health officials didn’t have very much information on the virus. Why would we take the same precautions that we did in March when scientists are telling us to do differently now?
According the CDC, wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This restriction is often viewed as controversial. Clearly, putting on a mask isn’t everyone’s first accessory of choice before walking out the door, but it keeps you and your community safe from the virus.
Protecting ourselves and the community should be viewed with upmost importance. New precautions and restrictions may have reduced our enjoyment of going out, but unless we all want another lockdown, they needed to be taken. The world won’t end if we wear masks correctly, properly social distance, and stay home when needed.
Unless you get tested, there’s no way of knowing if you carry the virus or not. Play it safe and obey the rules set in place to protect you and your community. The faster we start listening to those rules, the faster things will get better. Even if our “normal,” is changed forever due to a global pandemic, at least we all know we did everything we can to prevent the spread.