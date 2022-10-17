If someone were to be asked about self-driving cars 20 years ago, they probably wouldn’t be able to say much. Now, these cars are the prime example of what kind of cars are seen today. While self-driving cars are convenient, they aren’t the safest to use. Big car companies, such as Tesla and General Motors, experience their own problems with self-driving vehicles.
A recent article published by the Guardian titled “Tesla’s Self-driving Technology Fails to Detect Children in the Road” illustrates the malfunction of Tesla’s self-driving cars. The article states that the latest version of the self-driving car failed to recognize a stationary mannequin the size of a child while going about 25 mph. With the failure of self-driving features, this puts pedestrians — especially children — at risk of injury or even death. Some people maintain that Tesla’s technology is underdeveloped and not ready to be put to use. Regardless, the malfunction of the self-driving cars brings troubles to the Tesla company and the people who buy the cars.
Not only can the cars fail to detect people on the streets, but they also fail to recognize other cars around them. An article published by Reuters titled “GM Startup Cruise Recalls and Revises Self-Driving Software After Crash” shows the defects of self-driving cars, which “incorrectly predicted” the oncoming path of surrounding cars. General Motors recalled and updated more than 80 software programs in its self-driving cars after an accident that resulted in injuries. Officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that they “expect all manufacturers, including those developing automated driving systems, to continuously ensure that they are meeting their requirements to initiate a recall for any safety issue that poses an unreasonable risk to safety.” Even though software can be continuously updated, the risk is still high for injury to occur.
Self-driving cars have their advantages and can satisfy people who want to buy them, but the results are clear: These cars are a danger to other vehicles, pedestrians and even the drivers themselves. I believe cars should have in-person drivers who are attentive and can control the car on their own. The question really comes down to the safety and well-being of others. Is it really worth the risk?