Are celebrities under too much pressure?

Celebrities have always been kept under a watchful eye, but recently, society has seemed to be more focused on a cancel type culture for any celebrity who does wrong. Society keeps these celebrities under too much pressure and society needs to stop intruding into their lives.
Celebrities are still human beings. Just because they receive a lot of attention from the public or they are very wealthy doesn’t mean they stop being human. The reason a lot of celebrities are talked about in the news now a days is because they have done something wrong. Take Tiger Woods for example. Recently, he was involved in a terrible car accident. A lot of news sources brought up the fact he had also been involved in a previous car accident where he happened to be under the influence. Now, of course, because someone is famous, they are often held on a pedestal and looked up to. People assume just because they are celebrities, they can’t possibly do anything wrong. That is absolutely false. All human beings make mistakes, and nobody is perfect, including celebrities. Just because they put their life out there, does not mean they are living the perfect life.
Now, of course, if celebrities break the law, they need to be held accountable but scrutinizing and continuous news coverage for their mistakes is not helping them, nor does it help anyone else. Also, celebrities saying racially insensitive things has become a problem recently and again receives continuous news coverage and social media coverage. For example, the basketball coach at Creighton University said some very racist things towards his players. This is definitely not okay and there needs to be conversation and change that comes out of it, but constant media attention on the issue without focusing on the why these things keep happening isn’t doing anyone any good.
Maybe we all need to be focused on our individual actions and help practice grace and understanding to those around us when mistakes are made so that the next time a sports celebrity or any famous person for that matter makes a mistake, we can learn from it ourselves.