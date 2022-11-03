LINCOLN – Clarkson/Leigh hoped to get a measure of revenge in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament on Thursday.
Instead, Archbishop Bergan earned a sweep at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The second-seeded Knights – who defeated the seventh-seeded Patriots 3-1 in the regular season – advanced with a 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 victory.
“I felt like we had a great week of practice the last three days and I feel like the way that we have peaked the last couple of weeks, I felt like we were in a good spot,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said. “We liked our draw, getting the opportunity to get them again and get some redemption.
“We didn’t play our best the first time we saw them and we made some adjustments. We worked hard on certain things. We kind of fell apart. We did a lot of good things, but those good things were followed by some not-so-good things and errors that we haven’t made the last couple of weeks.”
After trailing early 3-1, Archbishop Bergan (32-4) took over the opening set and used three 4-0 runs to cruise to the 25-13 win.
“I would attribute the first set probably to nerves,” Schneider said. “We had a freshman (Ava Kasik) in there the first time on the big stage, a sophomore (defensive specialist Cadence Indra) again the first time. But the rest of them have that (state) experience, and we told them to rely on each other, channel the nerves into fear.”
Things were much more competitive the final two sets, but the Patriots (26-7) couldn’t find a way to avoid the sweep.
“Coming out and battling the second and third sets, it still wasn’t Patriot volleyball,” Schneider said.
The Knights’ block was effective in disrupting the Patriots’ attack and slow down Chloe Hanel, who is among the all-class kills leaders in the state.
Archbishop Bergan had 10 blocks, with Paige Frickenstein and Kaitlyn Mlnarik combining for 31 kills and eight blocks.
“They were solid,” Schneider said. “Usually, we’re able to get Chloe going, and they held her to a low of 14 kills – not like her. Again, that’s trying to deliver her the ball with not a great pass. Things just didn’t add up.”
The coach said the team would miss its lone senior, Korbee Wendt, but after consecutive first-round exits, the Patriots are going to be hungry to go further next year.
“We’re going to be back,” Schneider said. “We’re going to figure it out, and we’re going to be able to make some noise next year.”
Clarkson/Leigh (26-7) 13 24 22
Archbishop Bergan (32-4) 25 26 25
CLARKSON/LEIGH (kills-sets-assists): Izabel Hollatz 2-1-1, Chloe Hanel 4-0-0, Cadence Indra 0-2-0, Brynn Settje 1-1-1, Tanyn Larson 2-0-0, Gracelyn Eisenmann 3-1-0, Baylee Settje 5-0-0, Ava Kasik 0-0-0, Korbee Wendt 7-0-0. Totals 34-5-2.
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (kills-sets-assists): Summer Bojanski 0-1-0, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 12-0-4, Paige Frickenstein 19-0-4, Rebecca Baker 2-3-1, Claire Mlnarik 1-0-0, Sydney Meyer 2-0-1, Carlee Hapke 5-0-0, Linden Nosal 1-0-0, Adler Gilfry 0-0-0. Totals 42-4-10.
Set assists: CL 28 (Hollatz 25, Br. Settje 1, Eisenmann 1, Wendt 1), AB 37 (Baker 34, Bojanski 2, K. Mlnarik 1).