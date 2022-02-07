KEARNEY — Battle Creek got off to a fast start and seemed to have all the momentum to walk through the front door and establish itself as Class C’s top dual team.
And then top-ranked Aquinas emphatically slammed the door in the Braves’ faces.
Battle Creek got off to a fast 15-0 start in Saturday night’s final against the top-ranked Monarchs, but by the time the Braves scored again, the Monarchs scored 42 consecutive points on their way to a 48-18 win to claim the Class C state duals title.
Braves coach Cody Wintz said the way the dual started — with three of the Braves’ better wrestlers at 220, 285 and 106 leading off — gave his team early momentum.
“We knew we were starting at a weight that would benefit us,” he said. “Once we got to 113, there were going to be some matches that would either be even or we’d be at a disadvantage, and that momentum kind of stopped there and we never got it back.”
It didn’t take long to get the Battle Creek fans into the match. Kase Thompson pinned Reilly Miller in 18 seconds to start the dual at 220 pounds, and when heavyweight Dahlas Zlomke won an 11-6 decision and Ryan Stusse Jr. followed with a second-period pin, it was suddenly 15-0 in favor of the upstart Braves.
Aquinas responded by matching Battle Creek’s three-match run in the next three weights, including a hard-fought 12-9 decision by Colin Hough over Carter King at 126 pounds that made it 15-15.
Then the Monarchs dropped the hammer.
Aquinas earned pins in the next three matches and added two more decisions to make it 36-15 and put the dual out of reach. Freshman Wyatt Nierodzik ended the Aquinas run with a 6-5 decision at 170 pounds, but it was too little, too late as the Braves had to settle for second place.
Battle Creek opened the dual with a solid 40-24 win over Logan View, then outlasted O’Neill 38-34 in the semifinals, the difference coming as the result of an injury that both coaches said could have turned the dual in O’Neill’s favor.
An expected marquee matchup between O’Neill’s defending state champion, Ty Rainforth, and Battle Creek standout Korbyn Battershaw ended early in the first period when the two wrestlers appeared to knock heads. The collision dazed Rainforth enough that the Eagles were forced to take an injury default, a six-point result in a match that was decided by just four points (38-34).
“We got a nice lead against O’Neill and we knew they had their ponies coming up, and it was unfortunate that that happened with Rainforth, otherwise that outcome might have been different,” Wintz said.
“Battershaw is a really good wrestler, but we felt pretty good with Rainforth being a returning state champion that we might be able to win that match, and if we had, we would have won the dual,” O’Neill coach Bryan Corkle said.
The Braves dominated Logan View after the Raiders got out to an early 12-6 lead. Kaden Warneke opened with a pin at 182 and Zlomke and Stusse counted back-to-back Logan View pins to make it 18-12. Jaxson Hassler (120), Carter King (126) and Boston Reeves (132) followed with two pins and a decision and the Braves never looked back. Conner Neuhalfen (145), Battershaw and Nierodzik also earned wins in the opening round.
Battle Creek won five straight matches and six of seven in the O’Neill dual, capped by an exciting pin by King over Joseph Yates at 132. O’Neill won five of the last six matches in the dual, the lone loss coming on Rainforth’s medical forfeit.
O’NEILL REACHED the semis with a solid 41-29 win over Fillmore Central and made a dramatic comeback in the consolation finals, winning six of eight matches to erase a 24-6 deficit before St. Paul’s Cody Kuszak hung on for a 7-4 win over Salvador Rodriguez to give St. Paul the consolation title.
“The wind kind of went out of our sails after the Battle Creek match,” Corkle said. “We lost Rainforth there and had to go on without him, but our kids battled and we took it to the wire and that’s all we can ask of them.”
O’Neill trailed Fillmore Central early in the dual. Fabian Acevado (182) and Rodriguez earned pins to make it 12-0, but the Panthers won four of the next five matches to tie it at 18-18 before John Alden (126), Pryor Matthews (138), Rainforth, Brady Thompson (160) and Levi Drueke (170) closed out the dual with wins.
Despite the fourth-plan finish, Corkle was proud of his team’s effort and said it would give them momentum heading into the C-4 district that it hosts.
“I didn’t see all the duals today, but I can’t imagine anyone gave a better effort than we did today,” he said. “We can build off of this effort. We’re disappointed right now, but we get to bring home some hardware and that’s something we haven’t done in a while.”
Wintz also feels good about his team heading into its C-3 district meet at Utica Centennial.
“We had some young kids come down here in a big-time situation and had some nice performances,” he said. “Getting some quality matches in this environment is going to make those kids better, and now we just need to fine-tune some things. I feel good about where we’re heading into these last two weeks of the season.”