A pick-six to start the scoring gave David City Aquinas the momentum early on, and from there, the Monarchs' double-wing rushing attack never let Norfolk Catholic get the momentum back.
Kyle Napier accounted for three touchdowns — the aforementioned interception return touchdown and two fourth-quarter rushing scores to seal it — as the No. 10-seeded visitors knocked out the seventh-seeded Knights 27-10 in the first round of the Class C2 playoffs on Friday night at Memorial Field.
“When you beat them, even when this isn't one of their best teams ... you know you've beaten a good football team,” Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said.
Thing is, Norfolk Catholic had to feel good about itself going into intermission after Cayden Cunningham connected with Brennen Kelley on a fade route for a 4-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left in the first half to pull within 13-10. The play ended a 10-play drive that included a 15-yard penalty for spearing, which helped the Knights recover from a third-and-20 situation.
But after that, the Knights gained just 14 yards and one first down on their lone possession of the third quarter.
“We fought back,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “We had to do something. We had to make something happen after that, whether it be a field goal or a touchdown. You've got to do something to say 'We're here, let's go,' and we didn't do that.”
But after both teams sputtered to begin the second half, Aquinas took the momentum for good. The Monarchs muscled their way to a 17-play, 87-yard touchdown drive that took 8 minutes, 39 seconds capped by Napier's sprint around the right side for an 11-yard touchdown with 9:25 left for a 20-10 lead. That drive was fueled by fullback Michael Andel, who had 10 rushes on that drive alone. He finished with 140 yards on 27 carries.
“They're too good of a football team to give them too many opportunities,” Bellar said. “They don't do a lot of fancy stuff. They just do their thing, and they did it well. I want to give them a lot of credit.”
Norfolk Catholic still had a chance after a big-time hustle play less than two minutes later.
Curtis Humlicek broke free and appeared to be on his way for a 67-yard touchdown run, but Jackson Clausen was able to catch up. Clausen knocked the ball loose, forced a fumble, and the ball went out of the end zone for a touchback with 7:37 to go.
The Knights then got their best drive of the second half, marching inside the 35, but the Monarchs stuffed a fourth-and-2 run. Norfolk Catholic did force a three-and-out to follow, but an interception set up Aquinas' game-sealing score.
“In the second half, we played really well,” Mimick said. “Our offensive line played well. We're fairly young — we're not quite as young as they are — but we played well and we were able to move the ball fairly consistently against a pretty good defense.”
Aquinas started the game as well as it could have hoped, holding Norfolk Catholic to zero yards on three plays and then driving to the 7, but two false-start penalties and two sacks led to a missed field goal.
In spite of that, Napier gave the Monarchs the momentum anyway. He stepped in front of an out route at his own 45 for an easy pick with nothing but green in front of him and raced for a 55-yard touchdown to begin the scoring. The Knights answered with a nine-play drive but settled for an Alex Prim field goal, only to see the Monarchs take a two-score lead four minutes later.
“I think we played pretty good defense tonight,” Bellar said. “First, you have to take seven off the board because we gave it to them on offense. That was pretty disappointing. And then we had some little bumbles that you can't have in a big football game.”
Nine seniors depart for Norfolk Catholic — Cunningham, Prim, Clausen, Robby Otero, Max Wattier, Francisco Mendez, Preston Eisenmenger, Austin Meikle and Ben Morland.
“I told them ... they restored things back to what we want in our football program,” Bellar said. “I think that all our seniors did everything we asked them. We don't have a very big group.”
Game notes
* It was a matchup of two titans in the Nebraska high-school football coaching ranks. Mimick and Bellar have combined for 681 coaching wins coming into the night in 79 total seasons as head coaches.
* Aquinas gained 301 yards while not attempting a pass Friday night. The only two plays that appeared to be designed pass plays both resulted in sacks by the Norfolk Catholic defense.
* Norfolk Catholic was held to just 209 yards of total offense, and rushed for only 99. Karter Kerkman was the team's leading rusher with 59 yards on nine carries, while Clausen was limited to 16 yards on 12 carries.
* Friday's game marked the 13th straight time that Aquinas won its first-round game. At least two of those, including 2016, came at the expense of Norfolk Catholic. But the following season, the Knights won the state championship.
Aquinas 7 6 0 14 — 27
NC 0 10 0 0 — 10
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
A: Kyle Napier 55 interception return (Brian Cech kick), 1:59.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Alex Prim 37 field goal, 8:53.
A: Caleb Thege 26 run (PAT failed), 4:54.
NC: Brennen Kelley 4 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Prim kick), 0:27.
FOURTH QUARTER
A: Napier 11 run (Cech kick), 9:25.
A: Napier 16 run (Cech kick), 1:10.