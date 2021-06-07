April 2021 building permits

Building permits NDN

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of April 2021.

Residential

1320 W. Park Ave., Yusmeyky Acevedo, addition to house; 503 Valley Road, Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Justin Tramp, install egress window; 207 Jefferson Ave., Roger Maurer, new garage; 114 S. 14th St., Cadwallader Construction LLC, Kathleen Donnelly, replace foundation; 2306 Random Road, Wolfe Custom Homes, Jay and Sandi Wolfe, addition to existing home; 3106 Green Meadow Ave., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Kerry and Barb Werner, new single family dwelling; 408 N. 10th St., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Kerry and Barb Werner, addition of deck; 2122 Sheridan Drive, Story Construction, Ben Kratochvil, construct garden shed; 805 S. Willow St., Short Construction, Jerry Nemec, addition to detached garage; 2204 Koenigstein Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Richard and Sharon Luhr, replace foundation; 801 N. Birch St., TB & Co., Dave Henning, construct detached garage; 405 E. Norfolk Ave., Kevin's Construction, Booth Corp, addition of bathroom; 2007 Maurer Drive, Richard Wallace, install fence; 708 S. Sixth St., Randy Nissen, addition of deck and ramp; 204 Market Place, Romina D'Amore, addition of fence; 505 Opal Lane, B L Construction, Larry Brudigan, addition of deck; 919 S. Second St., Jonathan Taylor, new detached garage; 1507 Valli Hi Road, Archers Home Improvement, Steven Fish, repair garage foundation; 902 Blue Stem Circle, Amanda Grim, install fence; 1011 N. Seventh St., Natasha Jensen, install fence; 2812 E. Benjamin Ave., Bruce Strong, new single family dwelling; 1108 Grant Ave., Thramer Construction, Nancee Dendinger, addition to home; 107 Adams Ave., Rani Wragge, addition of fence; 1209 W. Park Ave., Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Kalon Entrekin, new shed; 1206 E. Sycamore Ave., Roberto Dorado, install fence; 1321 Sunrise Drive, Joe and April Barg, addition of fence; 1218 Wilson Ave., Langhorst Construction, Duane Goff, reroof home; 1408 Crown Road, Wes Wolverton Custom Homes LLC, Anthony and Karen Burke, remodel home; 2113 Sheridan Drive, Jay Reicks, gazebo install; 1501 E. Sycamore Ave., Rickie and Rebecca Hauf, storage shed; 1704 Hilltop Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Burton Austin, fence; 111 N. 12th St., Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Mark and Kelly Harris, remodel kitchen and dining; 313 S. 11th St., Brodey Peters, 3504 Prospect Ave., B L Construction, Scott Radenz, deck addition; 416 E. Nebraska Ave., Kenneth Chapman, deck addition; 2219 W. Madison Ave., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Adis Muminovic, deck; 801 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 803 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 805 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 807 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 809 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 811 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling.

Commercial

435 W. Norfolk Ave., Haselhorst Construction Inc., McNally Management LLC, remodel for elevator; 1231 W. Omaha Ave., Capital Tower & Communications, USCOC Nebraska/Kansas LLC, colocate on to existing tower; 603 W. Madison Ave., Orphan Grain Train, remodel building; 2019 Krenzien Drive, Suite B, Dicon Corp., Norfolk Wings, remodel building; 3901 W. Eisenhower Ave., Viking Maintenance DBA Finish Tower, USOC Nebraska/Kansas LLC., remove and install antennas and radios on tower.

