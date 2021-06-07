April 2021 building permits

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of April 2021.
Residential
1320 W. Park Ave., Yusmeyky Acevedo, addition to house; 503 Valley Road, Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Justin Tramp, install egress window; 207 Jefferson Ave., Roger Maurer, new garage; 114 S. 14th St., Cadwallader Construction LLC, Kathleen Donnelly, replace foundation; 2306 Random Road, Wolfe Custom Homes, Jay and Sandi Wolfe, addition to existing home; 3106 Green Meadow Ave., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Kerry and Barb Werner, new single family dwelling; 408 N. 10th St., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Kerry and Barb Werner, addition of deck; 2122 Sheridan Drive, Story Construction, Ben Kratochvil, construct garden shed; 805 S. Willow St., Short Construction, Jerry Nemec, addition to detached garage; 2204 Koenigstein Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Richard and Sharon Luhr, replace foundation; 801 N. Birch St., TB & Co., Dave Henning, construct detached garage; 405 E. Norfolk Ave., Kevin's Construction, Booth Corp, addition of bathroom; 2007 Maurer Drive, Richard Wallace, install fence; 708 S. Sixth St., Randy Nissen, addition of deck and ramp; 204 Market Place, Romina D'Amore, addition of fence; 505 Opal Lane, B L Construction, Larry Brudigan, addition of deck; 919 S. Second St., Jonathan Taylor, new detached garage; 1507 Valli Hi Road, Archers Home Improvement, Steven Fish, repair garage foundation; 902 Blue Stem Circle, Amanda Grim, install fence; 1011 N. Seventh St., Natasha Jensen, install fence; 2812 E. Benjamin Ave., Bruce Strong, new single family dwelling; 1108 Grant Ave., Thramer Construction, Nancee Dendinger, addition to home; 107 Adams Ave., Rani Wragge, addition of fence; 1209 W. Park Ave., Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Kalon Entrekin, new shed; 1206 E. Sycamore Ave., Roberto Dorado, install fence; 1321 Sunrise Drive, Joe and April Barg, addition of fence; 1218 Wilson Ave., Langhorst Construction, Duane Goff, reroof home; 1408 Crown Road, Wes Wolverton Custom Homes LLC, Anthony and Karen Burke, remodel home; 2113 Sheridan Drive, Jay Reicks, gazebo install; 1501 E. Sycamore Ave., Rickie and Rebecca Hauf, storage shed; 1704 Hilltop Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Burton Austin, fence; 111 N. 12th St., Eagle Home Inspections & Repair, Mark and Kelly Harris, remodel kitchen and dining; 313 S. 11th St., Brodey Peters, 3504 Prospect Ave., B L Construction, Scott Radenz, deck addition; 416 E. Nebraska Ave., Kenneth Chapman, deck addition; 2219 W. Madison Ave., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Adis Muminovic, deck; 801 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 803 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 805 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 807 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 809 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 811 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling.
Commercial
435 W. Norfolk Ave., Haselhorst Construction Inc., McNally Management LLC, remodel for elevator; 1231 W. Omaha Ave., Capital Tower & Communications, USCOC Nebraska/Kansas LLC, colocate on to existing tower; 603 W. Madison Ave., Orphan Grain Train, remodel building; 2019 Krenzien Drive, Suite B, Dicon Corp., Norfolk Wings, remodel building; 3901 W. Eisenhower Ave., Viking Maintenance DBA Finish Tower, USOC Nebraska/Kansas LLC., remove and install antennas and radios on tower.