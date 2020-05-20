April 2020 building permits

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of April 2020.
Residential
2302 Clark St., Granville Custom Homes, Inc., Granville Custom Homes, Inc., Construction for new single family home; 411 E. Whitney Ave., K Porter Construction, Don Novotny, Demolition of single family dwelling; 2304 N. Eastwood Strive Communities, Heather Westerhaus Strive Communities, Demolition of mobile home Lot 25; 2304 N. Eastwood Strive Communities — Heather WesterhausStrive Communities Demolition of mobile home lot 35; 307 N. Ninth St., Nathan Armstead, Nathan Armstead, Construct of fence; 3405 Fox Ridge Ave., Reestman Construction, Mike Sunderman, Construction to replace and enlarge deck; 704 Koenigstein Ave., Matthew 25 Holdings LLC., Michael Onnen, Construction to remodel apartment in house; 704 Koenigstein Ave., Matthew 25 Holdings LLC., Michael Onnen, Construction to remodel apartment in house; 1204 Westbrook Dr., Walters Homes, Inc., Randy Walters, Construction for new single family dwelling; 1713 Troon St., WB Homes, Wade Oelsligle, Construction for new Single Family Dewlling; 2003 Windsor Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., Whitecliff Development, Construction for new single family home; 1106 Longhorn Dr., Ryan Matthies Construction, Rob Woodard, Construction for addition to home; 602 S. Seventh St., Norfolk Excavating, Norfolk Housing Agency, Demolish, single family dwelling; 83778 557th Ave., Mead Farm & Ranch of Norfolk, Justin Young, Construction for pole barn; 918 Jonathan Circle, Quality Storage Building LLC., Jerry Kilcoin, Construction for 8x12 garden shed; 803 E. Knolls St., Jacob Mehl, Jacob Mehl, Construction for bathroom remodels; 1400 Cedar Ridge Rd., Kevin Lingenfelter Construction, Harriet Marsh, Construction for new deck; 3403 W. Prospect Ave., Tim Spiegel, Tim Spiegel, Construction for storage shed; 207 S. 18th St., Boyer Rentals LLC, Boyer Rentals LLC, Construction to demolish home; 1107 Westbrook Dr., Combined Pool & Spa, TJ Cook, Construct a residential swimming pool; 501 E. Walnut Ave., Knudson Builders Inc., Joel Austin, Construction to replace existing deck; 612 S. 10th St., Norfolk Housing Agency, Norfolk Housing Agency, Construction of new Single Family Dweling; 1110 West Meadow Ridge Rd., Whitecliff Development Inc., Whitecliff Development, New single family dwelling attached; 1112 West Meadow Ridge Rd., Whitecliff Development Inc., Whitecliff Development, New single family dwelling attached; 1114 West Meadow Ridge Rd., Whitecliff Development Inc., Whitecliff Development, New single family dwelling attached; 1116 West Meadow Ridge Rd., Whitecliff Development Inc., Whitecliff Development, New single family dwelling attached; 502 E. Bluff Ave., Clausen Brothers Construction, Inc., Clausen Brothers Construction, Inc., Construction for kitchen/dining remodel.
Commercial
1105 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs, Inc., State Farm Insurance, Installation of one new building sign; 100 N. Victory Rd., Love Signs, Inc., Sparklight, Installation of two change of copy signs; 2701 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs, Inc., Faith Regional Health Services, Installation of one on premise sign; 410 W. Norfolk Ave. Ste 410, Love Signs, Inc., Edward Jones — Chase Pflueger, Installation of one on premise sign; 1510 Market Lane, Conlon Construction Co., Target Corporation, Construction to remodel interior of store; 800 Sherwood Road, EBM Construction, Inc., Sherwood Development, Construction for cold storage building; 109 N. Fourth St., Beckenhauer Construction, Jennie Cramm/Chris Fowler, Construction for remodel of business; 709 S. 37th St., Love Signs, Inc., D & M, Underground Installation of one on premise sign; 109 N. Fourth St., Christopher Fowler, Christopher Fowler, Construction for change of copy building sign;824 E. Omaha Ave., J.H. Hespe Co., Inc., PJR LLC, Construction for addition to shop building; 321 W. Norfolk Ave., DACO Construction Co., Inc., Dan & Connie Geary, Construct/remodel of commercial space; 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs, Inc., Home for Funerals, Installation of free standing on premise sign.