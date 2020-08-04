We have answers. After months of uncertainty, the Nebraska School Activities Association made it official Monday morning: There will be fall sports.
At a special meeting, every fall sport that the NSAA offers was brought before its board of directors. And every sport left the meeting with an 8-0 vote from the board approving it for play this year.
In a year when seemingly everything has been anything but certain, it was a welcomed breath of fresh air.
“We are excited to start on Aug. 10,” Norfolk High School activities director Ben Ries said in a text message Monday, adding that the school would have further comment in a statement later this week.
"Obviously, we're excited about it. I was hoping it would go that way," Norfolk Catholic activities director Jeff Bellar said. "We're in this time of uncertainty so much that you're never sure, but it's great for our students to get back to school and great for them to have the opportunity to compete in extracurriculars. I think it's extremely important for the kids."
“I'm just really pleased that the NSAA is trying to get the season as safely as they can,” Lutheran High Northeast activities director Darin Suckstorf said. “I think they're doing an excellent job. I think every situation is going to be different, like they talked about. I'm just excited that they're trying to make it happen.”
The news spread like wildfire through social media shortly after the news was posted. And for good reason.
Nebraska is a state that loves its amateur sports — high school and college. Nothing seems to unite us as a people quite like those activities.
While it’s still anyone's guess as to how much Nebraska football and volleyball will be played this fall, there may be more attention on high school sports than ever before in the state.
That is, if everything goes off without a hitch. What if a player contracts COVID-19?
A plan looks to be in place. Games called off due to the coronavirus will be counted as no contest — not a forfeit or a loss for either team. Teams could reschedule those games later or schedule another opponent as a replacement game that would not count in a team's NSAA points average used to determine postseason seeding. The NSAA plans to keep lists of teams desiring replacement games with available dates, in addition to a list of officials who have had games canceled and are available to service the replacements.
There will be additional guidelines related to health and safety. But NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said in an email Monday that he would not be ready to discuss specifics of those protocols until later this week.
But the fact that the NSAA was comfortable enough at this time to make such a public declaration affirming its plans for fall sports was newsworthy enough. In five months, we've went from writing plans in permanent marker to an ink pen, then a pencil, then erasing the pencil marks and starting over again, but now we can finally revert back to ink pen or permanent marker. For today, at least. Until someone, somewhere, says or writes that we can’t.
Look, it’s not quite chiseled in stone, but it’s about as definite as anything after what sports fans have experienced throughout this pandemic.
"We'll all have to understand that things could change as you go," Jeff Bellar said. "There could be a game you think you're going to play, and that game may not go on if there's a situation at a school. Things could change rapidly, but I think as coaches and athletes, you just prepare that there's going to be a game. ... I think things could change, and you have to adapt to it."
Suckstorf said it was welcomed news in particular for the 12 seniors who are out for football.
“Especially the upperclassmen want to make sure the season happens,” he said. “They're having to take on more of a leadership role to be making sure everyone is doing what they're supposed to.”
As for us, for the first time in 20 weeks, I can feel certain about putting together a list of football games to attend during the opening weeks of the season. I can speak for fellow assistant sports editor Paul Hughes in expressing the same sentiment for volleyball. Soon enough, we’ll be checking out all of the other sports schedules in devising our weekly coverage plans.
Come Friday, Aug. 21, we can feel certain that Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Homer will kick off the Northeast Nebraska football schedule of the fall sports season. All other teams will begin with their previously scheduled openers on either Aug. 27 or 28.
We are now 20 weeks since the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur boys basketball team ended a perfect season by winning its second straight state championship — the last NSAA-sanctioned contest to occur.
We always say the offseason is long. But this year has been literally the longest offseason any of us have experienced. It will be 23 weeks between events when LCC and Homer kick off.
This year's wait will have been worth it. Unless we have to keep waiting, and then we'll wait some more.