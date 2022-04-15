Appreciation for what’s right in front of you

The first time I toured the White House occurred when I was in my 20s, after I got married and moved to Nebraska — even though I had spent many years as a child and teen living in the D.C. area.
I’m positive that I’m not alone in this. By “this,” I don’t simply mean not visiting the White House while living in relatively close proximity to it. I mean, in general, not taking advantage of whatever attractions are conveniently situated.
Humans tend to take things for granted, and this is no less true with regard to whatever sights and events that a person’s state has to offer. It’s easy to believe that the things that are closest will always be around, so why bother hurrying to get to them?
I have been to many cities and towns in Nebraska, but I must admit many of these visits stemmed from being a rodeo mom and following my son to various sites to watch him compete — as opposed to making a concerted effort to explore what Nebraska has to offer.
Two Nebraska events that I have never investigated are the statewide yard-sale and flea-market loops — the Bargain Buyway, which takes place in the spring in the north central part of the state, and the Junk Jaunt, which takes place in the fall in a slightly more southern part of the north central part of the state.
I generally don’t get into flea markets and yard sales, mostly because I don’t have the patience to find the really great treasures. I go to these places and just see a sea of junk.
My sister, on the other hand, is a flea market maven, a yard sale shopper to the nth degree. Virtually every time I’ve stepped foot in a flea market or yard sale, it’s been because she’s dragged me there.
A year ago, she happened to mention that she and a friend had traveled to Pennsylvania from Maryland, where they live, to go to a yard sale covering a 2-mile stretch of road.
I laughed and said, “That’s nothing. Nebraska has two huge yard-sale/flea-market events each year, each one encompassing numerous towns and many, many miles.”
My sister was impressed. “Ooh! Sounds like fun. I want to come and visit you for that,” she said.
“You know you can come anytime,” I said. “I’ll even go with you.”
And so that is how it came about that my sister will be here next week. I don’t know exactly what year the Bargain Buyway began, but as I have lived in Nebraska for more than 30 years, I’m sure that I have been a Nebraskan since the inaugural Bargain Buyway — and yet this year will be my maiden voyage.
I’ve already purchased the Bargain Buyway guidebook, and I’ve been spending my evenings scouring the ads. In addition to yard sales specific to the Bargain Buyway, the guidebook features many businesses in the various towns.
Two things strike me: (1) we’ll never have time to see everything, or even close to everything; and (2) even though I have lived in North Central Nebraska for many years, I had no idea of the interesting and unique stores and restaurants available in this area.
I can’t vouch for the Bargain Buyway yet as it won’t happen until next week, although it looks thoroughly promising.
I can, however, vouch in general for opening your eyes and seeing what’s right in front of you — and doing so right now. What are you waiting for?
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.