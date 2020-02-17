Applications may be stressful but worth it

The college hunt seriously begins around junior year. Students visit potential schools and start to focus on possible schools where they could attend. Personally, I visited three universities during the eleventh grade. Then, during senior year, students are expected to start determining actual possibilities.
We are supposed to choose where we want to go and what we want to do. It is an intimidating choice for an eighteen-year-old to make. Nevertheless, in September and October most students start applying to their potential picks. Most schools want you to mark your major, so it is expected to be decided by this time period.
Then comes the essays to hopefully obtain scholarships. The scholarship applications are extremely time-consuming. It is difficult to determine which of the plethora of scholarships are worth your time. There is a constant barrage of different applications that students are told to fill out. To complete them all would be actually impossible. So students are left trying to pick and choose the best ones.
The most significant issue with this process is that it is an addition to the already demanding schedule that seniors face. Seniors are expected to continue with extra curriculars, perform community service, and maintain a high GPA.
Many nights, students are loaded with homework and simply don’t have time to do scholarships. The best strategy is to try to stay on top of the schedule, but this does not always work out to be the case.
Most scholarships have a similar due date of December or spring, so the key to success is not falling behind. Seniors cannot push scholarships off or it will be a very stressful time. Scholarships are the best way to dramatically reduce the cost of college. While it may seem trying in the present, students will ultimately be happy that they put the time in for scholarships in the long run.