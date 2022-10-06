The Nebraska Pork Producers is now accepting applications for the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship.

College students enrolled as full-time undergraduate or graduate students at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture related degree program are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, Nov. 10. Applications will be reviewed, and selection notifications will be sent by Thursday, Dec. 1. Students may apply for the scholarship online by visiting www.nepork.org.

The Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship that will be awarded to one deserving applicant.

The scholarship is named for Sitzman, who retired in 2016 as executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. He served on many state and national agricultural boards before being named the director of agriculture for Nebraska in 1991. Upon his retirement, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association established this scholarship in his honor.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants

— Must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student at a fully accredited Nebraska college, university or technical college in an agriculture-related degree program.

— Must have at least one full year of study remaining toward a degree.

— Must have plans to work in the agriculture industry upon graduation.

Selection will be based on qualities of leadership and participation in collegiate or extracurricular activities related to the agriculture industry.

