Diane Becker, "Country Life"

Having extra kids in the house for weeks has made mealtime the highlight of the day. Online classes come and go, but noon is the golden hour as is 6 p.m..

The two most important topics of the day are usually “what’s for lunch” and “what’s for dinner?”

It took us (me) one week together to set up a meal preparation schedule, which is posted on the refrigerator.

I have Sunday and Tuesday meals. Matt has Monday and Thursday. Maddie has Wednesday and Saturday, and we’re giving Tom Tuesdays until planting season starts. He’ll get a pass if he’s on the tractor.

It’s working well so far even with all four of us having to do schoolwork, work from home job duties or farm work.

THERE ARE passes. If you time it right, your cooking assignment may fall on a day when we get a meal kit delivered that we’ve subscribed to. They don’t come often, but if it’s delivered on your day, it’s just a matter of following the directions on the box and 30 minutes later placing a gourmet meal on the table for a family of four.

If there is not a said kit available, you have to think up something on your own, which is inspiring creativity in the Becker household.

We’re pulling out and dusting off recipes and kitchen appliances that haven’t been used for ages.

The old bread maker was started up again and has cranked out dough for cinnamon rolls and homemade cabbageburgers for the first time in months. Tomorrow I’m planning to climb a step stool and find the noodle maker machine.

I don’t think our two youngest children have ever snacked on tidbits of homemade noodles drying on the countertop.

I hope I remember how to make the dough the right consistency.

I HAD to find the box of cake flour for angel food cake and an old box of instant pudding for a cream puff dessert I haven’t made since 2008.

Matt found a lone jar of banana peppers for hamburgers, Tom baked banana muffins, and Maddie whipped up some yummy alfredo sauce.

We’ve had more wild rice, mushrooms and scallions for the last two weeks than in the last five years. I may try asparagus risotto this week with some beef wellington to confirm my master cook standing with my fellow cooks.

As the recipes get more complicated I may have to find the flour sifter and immersion blender that are stored on a shelf somewhere.

If we have a cook-off one of these nights I want to be prepared.

