Anything can happen during deer season

Hunters are often great storytellers, recounting to anyone who will listen tales of the “big one” that got away and that once in a lifetime shot they made. Sometimes the stories get a little crazy and maybe a tad unbelievable. This is especially true with those of us that pursue Nebraska bucks.
Deer, like any wild creature, are completely unpredictable. You can study their patterns for weeks with trail cameras but there are so many factors as to when and where they’ll move.
Firearm deer season had not been going according to our plan. Many things had not been in our favor including the moon phase and wind direction. There had also been a lot of hunting pressure on nearby properties. That left my husband, his brother and I without any chances of harvesting a buck.
It was the final morning of our week-long hunt. I was set up in a ground blind near the property line. I had seen a small, forked buck make his way down the draw on the other side of the fence, but I was I wasn’t interested nor did I want to take a shot across the boundary line.
It was heading toward mid-morning and I’ll admit that boredom set in. Being eight months pregnant, I was already uncomfortable and my son was not making it easy on me. I constantly was adjusting in my seat trying to relieve my aching ribs.
Suddenly I heard leaves rustle and I readied my gun as two doe busted out of the trees to my left. One hopped the fence onto our property and stopped behind a tree before darting back to follow the first. I waited hoping for a buck to be on their trail, but none arrived.
About that time I got a message from my husband Led saying he and his brother Dean, were heading my way. This explained the spooked doe I’d just seen.
Once they arrived at the blind, I began packing my gear and closing up the windows. Once I had climbed out of the blind, they closed the door behind me. I was struggling to get my pack on when I looked up and saw a deer trotting straight for us.
Dean later said that the look on my face was priceless as I pointed and began franticly whispering, “Guys there’s a deer!”
I don’t think they fully believed me until they turned around. There was a lot of chaos as Dean fumbled with the gun and dropped to a knee as the buck kept charging toward us. Led bleated at it and it paused just long enough for Dean to take shot at about 12 yards.
The buck bolted after being hit and Dean readied for a second shot before realizing it wasn’t needed. The deer still had the momentum to make it over the next hill. We had to track it a short way before we found it at the bottom of a ravine.
After days of poor luck our spirits were high as they field dressed the buck and wrangled it out of the ravine. It was by no means a trophy buck, but for Dean’s first deer a small 4X4 is a good start.
Although I wasn’t able to fill my tag, that experience was an unbelievable one. To be honest it’s just as good, if not better, watching someone harvest their first deer than getting one yourself. It will definitely be a story the three of us will share time and time again over the years.