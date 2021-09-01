Anticipation of first Husker volleyball experience

I’m wearing red tomorrow and may wear red to bed tonight as we are going to our first ever Husker volleyball game this weekend. We are excited because we’ve been fans of the University of Nebraska volleyball team for years but have never personally seen them play. Maybe I’ll paint my face red.
Probably the reason we’ve never been to a game is because this is the first season in 15 years that we aren’t attending any fall high school sports games. There were Friday night games or Saturday tournaments and then games during the week which doesn’t leave much room even for farming in the fall, let alone going to UNL volleyball games.
It’s been tough for any Nebraska fan to attend a UNL volleyball game with COVID putting a halt on the 2020 season. We still would watch them online when they played this spring and it was nearly like being there. It seems like John Cook lives down the road, we’ve watched the cameras zoom in on him so many times.
Now we’re going to see Coach Cook in person and be able to cheer and have the Husker players (rather than our dog) hear us yell.
It was really a thrill to see former Nebraska player Jordan Larson lead the U.S. Olympic volleyball team to a gold medal in Tokyo last month. The world now also recognizes that the University of Nebraska has world class volleyball players. And we’re going to see some of those great players this weekend — not Jordan Larson although it’d be pretty fun if she’d stop in.
We are going to have to wear masks since Lincoln has a mask mandate and we’re also prepared to sit six feet apart and stand on our heads if required. Hopefully we’ll get to sit together with our masks and our Husker game faces on.
Husker volleyball fever has already started as nearly 8,000 people attended their Red/White scrimmage last week and the Huskers gave them a great show. We’re expecting another show in the game against Colgate from Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik, and Lauren Stivrens. Then there’s the number one recruit, Lindsay Krause, to watch. We know nothing about her but we’ll be UNL volleyball team experts after this weekend.
The Husker team is rated fifth in the nation and we’re excited to watch what is hopefully their first win of the season. Go Big Red!