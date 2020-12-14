Anticipating the holidays

The holiday season is something I look forward to every year with great joy and anticipation. There is an aura surrounding the end of autumn and the beginning of winter that thrills and warms my soul. My holiday traditions are concretely rooted in family time. Thanksgiving always takes place in one house with the whole family present. Every other year alternates between my mom’s side in Nebraska, and my dad’s side in Colorado (in addition to Thanksgiving, Christmas is celebrated as well to save a long drive). Thanksgiving is a two-meal feast that lasts the whole day. It’s a fantastic time with football, board games, and conversation with the people I love most.
Christmas time is similar. Christmas Eve is reserved for my immediate family, and Christmas Day is for my mother’s extended family.
On Christmas Eve, my family and I go to mass in the evening, and we celebrate the season with a delicious prime rib meal. After that, my mom has a game for opening gifts that is unique. She numbers the presents, and each brother takes a turn choosing the present. She then announces whose present it is, and the cycle continues until there are no more gifts left. Additionally, my brothers and I draw names to make homemade gifts for one another. To cap off the night, my brothers and I sing one Christmas song we put together for my mom and dad. It is the only gift they request each year. The following morning, Christmas Day itself is almost identical to our Thanksgiving. It is a time of great family, fellowship, and food! The traditions solidified by my parents and grandparents as I grew up have encouraged me to do the same with my future family as well. I will always want the holidays to be fun and joyful, and I wish the same for everyone else.