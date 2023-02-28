ALBION — No. 8 seed Bancroft-Rosalie saw its season come to an abrupt halt at the hands of ninth seed Ansley/Litchfield in the Class D1-8 district final here Tuesday night.
The Spartans scored 11 straight points in the third quarter to take control, and the Panthers were stuck playing from behind the rest of the way in a 56-46 setback at Boone Central High School.
It was a surprising turn of events for Bancroft-Rosalie, which was fresh off a win over state tournament qualifier Howells-Dodge in subdistrict action. The Panthers had won 19 games, including a runner-up finish in the East Husker Conference tournament.
"I mean, we were 6-16 last year, and to get to the district finals this year, that's nothing to hang your head about," Bancroft-Rosalie coach Cory Meyer said. "I know our kids are disappointed right now."
But on Tuesday night, it was all about Ansley/Litchfield and a tough defense that never let Bancroft-Rosalie get going offensively.
Braylon Snyder, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, led the Panthers with 14 points, with 12 coming in the second half. Elliott Nottlemann, a 6-foot-2 senior, finished with 13 points — but was held scoreless for more than 2½ quarters. Samuel Dick added 11 points, including a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers to maintain the lead.
"We knew that 14 (Nottlemann) is pretty special, so we just tried to keep them out of the lane as much as possible," Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew said. "And our posts played bigger than what they are against their post."
Ultimately, though, the Panthers had no answer for Luke Bailey. The 6-1 sophomore finished with a game-high 21 points. Just four Spartans entered the scoring column, but all four finished with at least nine points each: Luke Bailey (21 points), Leyton Rohde (14), Zachary Loy (12) and Ryan Bailey (nine).
"I've got to give them credit," Meyer said. "That No. 0 (Luke Bailey), he's a tough kid. We didn't have an answer for him. We tried some different defensive looks and, no matter what we did, he seemed just get to the bucket on us, and we really struggled there."
Early on, it looked as though Bancroft-Rosalie had all the momentum.
Nottlemann turned a steal into a layup for an early 4-0 lead, and then he scooped up a missed shot and fired a 3-pointer for a 7-5 lead with 4:10 left in the opening quarter. Nottlemann then dished to Snyder down low, and Nottlemann added a second-chance 3-pointer for a 12-7 lead with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
It would match the Panthers' largest lead of the entire night.
Ansley/Litchfield kept chipping away at the lead, eventually taking a 19-18 lead after Luke Bailey's conventional 3-point play with 2:15 left in the first half. Dick answered with a 3-pointer from the elbow in the final minute, but Bailey's steal and layup in the final 10 seconds tied it before the break.
Bancroft-Rosalie started the second half with a renewed focus on getting the ball into the 6-7 Snyder, and it paid off early after a conventional 3-point play put the Panthers up 26-25. But that would be their final lead of the game as Ansley/Litchfield answered with 11 straight points, all either inside the arc or at the free-throw line, to lead 36-26 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I think Luke Bailey got a little bit more aggressive. Luke had some shots go in. He missed some shots that he usually makes early," Drew said. "And our kids are super confident in what they do."
The Panthers never got closer than 43-36 with 3:29 left, and that was after Snyder had hit on a conventional 3-point play and a jumper in the lane on back-to-back possessions.
"We're kind of our own worst enemy at times, and I thought, tonight, that was the case," Meyer said.
Bancroft-Rosalie bids farewell to five seniors: Nottlemann, Nicolas Bozoukov, Alec Bonneau, Matayus Sparks and Mason Dolezal.
"I'm going to miss my seniors. That's the toughest part about ending your season with a loss," Meyer said.
Class D1-8 district final
Ansley/Litchfield 7 14 15 20 — 56
Bancroft-Rosalie 12 9 7 18 — 46
ANSLEY/LITCHFIELD (19-5): Luke Bailey 8 5-6 21, Leyton Rohde 4 5-11 14, Ryan Bailey 2 5-8 9, Zachary Loy 3 6-7 12, Ashton Behmerwold 0 0-0 0, Jacob Heapy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 21-32 56.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE (19-7): Samuel Dick 3 3-3 11, Braylon Wegener 0 0-0 0, Matayus Sparks 1 0-0 3, Mason Dolezal 1 0-0 2, Elliott Nottlemann 5 0-0 13, Drake Porter 1 0-0 3, Braylon Snyder 6 2-2 14, Frank Dolezal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-5 46.