PILGER — Fresh hamburgers and butter-battered sweet corn drew a large crowd to Pilger’s 18th annual hamburger and sweet corn feed at the Cooper Family Community Center on Wednesday night.
People from across Northeast Nebraska and as far south as Omaha and Lincoln made their way to the feed, which has become one of the most popular summer events in Northeast Nebraska in recent years after fewer than 200 people attended Pilger’s inaugural feed in 2003.
“We’ve had people out since early (Wednesday) morning cleaning corn and getting the coolers ready,” said Ron Wolverton, the event’s organizer. “We had more volunteers this year than we’ve ever had, and it’s just gone as smooth as you can hope for.”
Dozens of volunteers were gathered in the street northeast of the community center grilling hamburgers and boiling sweet corn throughout the evening while several additional volunteers were stationed inside serving food and drinks to hungry individuals lined up halfway around the community center building and half a block down the street.
Nearly 3,000 ears of corn and about 430 pounds of hamburger were prepped on Wednesday for the feed.
A root bear float stand organized by Midwest Bank also was available inside the community center. Traci Ebel and Lori and Bernie Ruskamp were in charge of the floats, and Ebel said they had gone through nearly 12 gallons of ice cream by the halfway point of the evening.
All funds raised from the free-will donation event will go toward the Pilger pool fund. Wolverton anticipated that the feed would raise between $9,000 and $11,000. The Louis and Abby Faye Dinklage Foundation pledged to match up to $10,000 to contribute to the community’s pool fund.
“This event really shows how neighborly the town of Pilger is and how rural communities come together,” Jeff Dinklage said. “In a big city, you might not even know who your neighbor is, but in a town like this, everyone can come together.”
Wolverton said he was pleased with how many individuals attended the feed Wednesday. The feed’s organizers and volunteers wore masks throughout the evening, and seating was available both inside and outside the community center to allow attendees to more easily preserve social distance.
“Everyone’s been vigilant about COVID-19; we’ve been washing our hands more and are aware of the precautions we’ve needed to take,” Dinklage said. “This is a wonderful thing we get to do for the area, and the people who help every year really enjoy it.”