Animalistic house made zoo trip even more enjoyable

This was one unique Airbnb. You opened the front door and were greeted by a 5-foot-tall gorilla statue sitting quietly on a bench in the entry way. Then you walked into the living room that had a tree in the corner with branches and paper leaves that stretched across the ceiling. Two giraffes stood at another corner of the living room with their heads reaching the ceiling. This was no ordinary stay. It was the Zoo House we booked in Omaha for Thanksgiving. We wanted something different.
We’ve stayed in unique Airbnbs before, like the one with The Office theme and another that was tiny but was only steps from the Gulf of Mexico, but this one took the cake for all unique stays.
It was only five minutes from the Henry Doorly Zoo which was perfect for a quick outfit change needed when small children are hours at the zoo.
I did worry about nightmares for said children who had a look at a chimpanzee hanging in the rope chandelier above the dining room table before the zoo visit. We didn’t need to see the real-life version. The majority of our Thanksgiving photos ended up having fake chimpanzees in them.
There’s also a monkey hanging over the kitchen sink and peering into one of the bedrooms. Our bedroom had a butterfly theme so there were about 100 butterflies attached to the wall and ceiling. I can sleep better under the quiet serenity of butterflies rather than that of orangutangs.
The other bedrooms also had zoo themes, including one with a 6-foot-long panther hanging on the wall and another with a fake shark. I’d like to know where the owners of the Zoo House were able to find all of these animals and glad they had them and not us.
This stay is fun for adults but great for kids — especially when they can drag a stuffed tiger around that’s three times their size. I was really glad the stuffed seal, koala and other various zoo animals were not coming in the car with us.
A few of the adults had our coffee in cups that were shaped like elephants and raccoons. Thankfully, the Zoo House saw fit not to have any replica snakes or lizards in their décor. Drinking out of an elephant I can handle but stepping on a rubber snake in the middle of the night, I cannot.
We did not visit the gorilla exhibit at the zoo down the street. There was no need when there was a lifelong gorilla replica sitting just feet from their bedroom door. The real ones might have been a bit much.
The Zoo House was a great place to visit. It’s great that we have unique destinations only a couple of hours drive away.